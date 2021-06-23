Big Tire Ford Probe Gets Shot of “Novacaine” From Blown Chevy, Wrong Turn Ensues

The fourth season of the Street Outlaws No Prep Kings series of drag racing events is well underway after the second leg of the journey was completed June 18th and 19th at the Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida. All sorts of adrenaline matches took place there, some of them ending quite badly for the unlucky losers.
The latest video from the National No Prep Racing Association YouTube channel has taken an interest in Jerry Bird (of Bird Boyz social media fame) and his Buck Racing Engines nitrous-fed 1990 Ford Probe. According to the description, he’s been having quite a nice string of wins during the recent past events and wanted to continue delivering strong big tire class performances in Florida as well.
At first, his very blue Probe competed in a couple of grudge races, which are great to put things into perspective for this Pro Stock-inspired quarter-mile monster. The first skirmish (seen from the 1:23 mark) pits the Probe against a menacingly black Chevy Camaro, and it seems the latter’s slightly tamer appearance was just a ruse to hide the moment it unleashed all its might.
No wonder the Blue Oval was bested by the GM rival, but the Probe did make amends for its fans during the next outing against the blue-and-silver Fox Body Mustang from Blaine Brothers Racing. Next, it’s time to meet the Probe’s first elimination round competitor, a Chevrolet Nova that was nicknamed “Novacaine” to make a proper entry among the big tire egos.
Judging by the Chevy’s first encounter, the Nova was more show and less go than anything else (check out its losing grudge race from the five-minute mark). But appearances can be deceiving, as it’s rather obvious during the actual Probe vs. Nova run. The latter had the upper hand during the quarter-mile match that kicks off at the 5:20 mark with the traditional smoke show.
Once the Christmas tree gives the green light, the Nova takes charge to establish a sizeable gap against the Probe. And it’s a good thing because the Blue Oval driver quickly loses control of the machine, swerving out of control onto the other lane and hitting the concrete wall. Luckily, there were no injuries, just a tarnished honor and some mild damage to the Probe’s right side—something that will probably get fixed soon enough.
