Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Ferrari F8 Spider, Just 0.02s Delivers the Win

Immediately after being introduced with the newly developed, direct-injected 3.75-liter engine, it was adamantly clear the Porsche 911 Turbo S will become an absolute monster drag racer. And its variable geometry turbochargers along with the AWD setup never failed to impress as they brought another 70 ps (69 hp) on top of the predecessor’s power. But what happens when a rival also brings to the sprint action some additional 70 ps of its own, as well as a lighter body?
That’s exactly what Daniel Abt and his vlogging team are about to find out in their latest drag race encounter. The German racer (as always, he’s got the translation to English just one click away in the closed caption setting) has decided to pit the latest and greatest 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S against a real menace, the Prancing Horse’s F8 Spider.
Probably because it’s summertime, the German contender is also a Cabriolet, so that adds even more heft to the weight difference that naturally favors the Italian thoroughbred. All the neat little technical details, including the power and weight differences, are showcased in the initial presentation and can be seen from the 1:36 mark.
That way it’s easy to put everything into perspective as we focus on the initial soundchecks (from the three-minute mark and 3:51, for the Turbo S and the F8, respectively) and agrees with Daniel and the team the roaring V8 deserves a big thumbs up and the win for this chapter.
But that’s just the appetizer for the real action. Which, not surprisingly, kicks off with Abt performing a dud start in the Turbo S... which of course makes it onto the final cut (the embarrassment is at the 4:26 mark).
Finally, from the five-minute mark, we get the races going, and be sure to also check the 6:31 and 8:30 marks because the Turbo S and the F8 Spider ducked it out a total of three times. Two of them were traditional quarter- and half-mile races, while the last installment included a rolling start.
By the way, the winner snatches the crown by just 0.02 seconds, so be sure to watch carefully which of these monsters actually came on top and will be facing a 488 Pista next time...
