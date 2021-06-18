“Cloned” Old School Plymouth Superbirds Have Great Fun Drag Racing Each Other

Probably almost as famous as its 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona sibling, the 1970 Plymouth Superbird was the other side of the NASCAR Aero Warriors coin for Chrysler. They both faced the least-remembered Ford Torino Talladega and Mercury Cyclone in stock car racing and will always be remembered fondly by the automotive world.
Born as a follow-up to the Daytona, the 1970 Plymouth Superbird not only had the well-known graphics and horn sound but also came to the NASCAR party with numerous engineering enhancements thanks to the lessons learned previously with the Charger sibling. But we didn’t know that Plymouth also created Superbird clones.
Or should we say almost identical twins? Just take a look at the video embedded below that comes courtesy of the good folks over at the Shift channel on YouTube or the gallery above. And believe us when we say that no one is seeing double. Instead, we’re presented with a couple of almost identical 1970 Plymouth Superbirds that were on site for a show apparition during an event held at the Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma.
According to the description, these old-school racers were there just for the beauty shots, but they ultimately decided to make a pass to please the crowd. Then, once we recovered from the shock of seeing these two rare examples still alive and well enough to go for a quarter-mile skirmish we also started looking at the jaw-dropping details.
Yes, these two are both painted white and feature identical black tops and Road Runner graphics. But one can also see that we’re dealing with slightly different white-wall tire and wheel choices. All-black looks for the Superbird in the right lane and the classic silver for the sibling in the left lane. Also, just one of them did a burnout to get the right temperature for the rubber.
As such, it’s easy to scent the winner even before the green light, though it was also a little surprising to see the left lane driver have the tiniest advantage off the mark thanks to a seemingly better launch. But the race was soon settled in favor of the other Superbird, as expected. Yes, the ETs aren’t the most impressive... but do they even matter in this particular case?
