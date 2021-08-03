Seventh-Gen Chevy Camaro Unofficially Turns Into EV Sedan and SUV With Caddy DNA

Probably due to the enduring popularity of its main rivals, the Ford Mustang and Dodge’s Challenger, but also because of the success of the mid-engine C8 Corvette, Chevy’s Camaro isn’t doing very well in terms of sales. So, it would only be logical for General Motors to undertake some drastic measures.
According to the rumor mill, Chevrolet might go as far as to shake up the Camaro branding into something else. Something that would certainly go against the tradition established by the previous six generations of two-door-bodied pony cars. And, according to Brazil-based virtual artist Kleber Silva, who goes by the KDesign AG acronym on Behance, GM’s drastic measures will include turning the series into both a sedan and a sport utility vehicle.
Even more so, the muscle car powertrain vibes would be replaced with something else entirely... which resonates with silence and Tesla. Yes, the next iteration of the Camaro might turn out to be an electric vehicle, ready to face both the Tesla Model 3 in sedan form and the Ford Mustang Mach-E in SUV guise. That would certainly make sense since it nails two competitors at once.
Sure, the purist Camaro lovers might not be all too happy about that. There would be no more two-door shenanigans and the LT V8 rumbles would be gone... probably forever. But there’s a chance that some people might be swayed toward this new Camaro approach if only the unofficial renders we see here would turn out to be authentic.
It's a long shot, we know, especially since the CGI expert didn’t start from scratch – as GM’s designers probably will. Instead, he chose to go upscale and use Cadillac as the main source of inspiration. More precisely, the sleek four-door looks of the Camaro sedan were interpreted based on (major) Caddy Escala cues. It’s not just the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance concept that served as a benchmark, as there are (minor) Bolt and current-gen Camaro subtleties in there as well.
As for the Camaro SUV, it’s certainly not our favorite render from this virtual artist, as the Cadillac XT5 traits really don’t bode well for a Camaro conversion. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as always, so let’s point out the interior looks elegant and high-tech, even though Caddy’s Escalade styling is more than obvious on this one as well.
