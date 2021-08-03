2022 Acura NSX Type S VIN 001 Will Be Auctioned for Charity

Instead of gratuitous hyperbole, I’m going to be glaringly honest with you about the NSX. Honda sold 1,386 examples of the second-generation supercar from 2016 to 2020 in the United States of America under the Acura brand, which is pitiful compared to the 1,940 units sold in 1991.
A huge commercial flop is the most obvious way of describing the second coming of the NSX, but we also have to address the other elephant in the room. I am referring to the hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V6 with a dual-clutch transmission and three electric motors. The combined rating of 573 horsepower and 476 pound-feet (645 Nm) is woeful, and can you believe that a C8 Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package matches the $157,500 techno-crazy supercar to 60 mph (97 kph)?
Feeling somewhat guilty for delivering an overpriced halo car that’s outperformed by a sports car with a pushrod engine, Honda is trying to make amends with the Type S. To be unveiled on August 12th, the high-performance variant is the final incarnation of the second-gen NSX.
Limited to 350 copies worldwide, of which 300 are destined for the U.S. market under the Acura brand, the go-faster variant also tries to wash away the sins of the Japanese automaker. Chassis 001 will be auctioned on August 14th by Mecum, and every single cent will benefit the STEAM education program for underserved youth nationwide. Acura estimates that COSI will provide more than 20,000 Learning Lunchbox STEAM kits filled with educational activities and resources for at-risk and in-need students.
"Acura is proud to help inspire America’s next generation of designers, engineers, and manufacturers through the expansion of STEAM education in underserved communities,” declared Jon Ikeda, vice president and brand officer at Acura. “We hope to help them discover the possibilities of their own futures, especially those students who have not had sufficient access to these types of programs due to COVID and other socio-economic factors.”
As for how much VIN 001 will sell for, who knows? The very first series-production NSX for the 2017 model year hammered for $1.2 million back in January 2016, and the lucky owner’s name is Rick Hendrick. You know, NASCAR team owner and the owner of a large dealership network.
