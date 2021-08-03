50 Years Ago, Two Men Took the Ultimate Drive. On Another World

Rare 1975 Suzuki RE5 Rotary Calls Your Name, Appears to Be in Top Condition

A five-speed transmission is tasked with putting the rear 18-inch hoop in motion by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 110 mph (176 kph). When prompted, Suzuki’s fiend will complete the quarter-mile sprint in 13.9 seconds, which can’t be described as impressive by today’s standards, but it certainly isn’t sluggish, either.



Suspension duties are handled by oil-dampened telescopic forks and five-way adjustable shock absorbers, while stopping power comes from dual brake rotors up front and a drum module at the rear. The machine weighs in at 507 pounds (230 kg) before receiving any of the essential fluids. Having experienced a short production run of just three years, the Japanese creature remains the only Wankel-powered production motorcycle to this day.



If you're still feeling disappointed about the rotary technology not taking off, we’ll have you know that you may actually bid for an unblemished 1975 Suzuki



The two-wheeled warrior also features an assortment of thoughtful modifications, such as a new drive chain, fresh sprockets and rebuilt brakes, to name a few. Furthermore, the laced wheels, air intakes and RE5's Mikuni carburetor have all been revamped for good measure. We're only scratching the surface here, so we'd encourage you to visit the BaT platform for a closer look at this rarity

