Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Visits the Autobahn, Goes to Work at 144 MPH

Originally in production between 1990 and 2005, the Honda/Acura NSX (aka the New Sportscar eXperimental) is one of those definitive models for its particular automotive era. It naturally has a cult following that praises its proficient two-seat, mid-engine coupe sports car setup all over the world. So, is it really surprising that a North American-spec Acura NSX was displaced for some timeless 1990s enjoyment on the Old Continent?
And it’s not visiting the tourist attractions unless you count the German Autobahn as a mandatory automotive landmark. We feel that it could be the case with the good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube since these cool Dutchmen have made a name for themselves in the top speed game. But then, we’d have to call this “work.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for another feisty POV test that sees the German Autobahn’s no-limit zones tested to the very edge of the car’s onboard technology. Although we’re not given any context aside from the usual notification about what car model we’re dealing with, we see the driver constantly tinkering with the GPS-based smartphone app that records the traditional performance stats.
As such, we’re reading between the lines that we may be up for another encounter with this particular Acura NSX that will thoroughly test its maximum speed mettle. But, for now, we have to contend raising a host of suppositions. Notice how the video doesn’t start with the usual exterior walkaround and instead the technical information is overlayed on a bit of actual driving?
Well, that doesn’t mean we can’t make some assumptions based on what’s available. For example, we can glimpse parts of the exterior, so we know it’s a crimson NSX. Additionally, the speedometer doesn’t use the metric system, so we know they were right in calling this an Acura NSX. So, it’s indeed a U.S.-spec NSX we’re dealing herewith, as the models officially sold in Europe were using the mainstream branding of the Japanese automaker.
Additionally, this is probably a post-1997 model year unit, since the card also notes we’re seeing the 3.2-liter (naturally aspirated) V6 engine at work. Only that it’s now of the forced induction variety, as there’s a clear mention of supercharging and a power surge from the factory-stock 294 ps (290 hp) to around 400 ps (395 hp).
As such, it is touted the NSX would be capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in just five seconds, instead of the factory time of 5.7 seconds. So, what about the 270 kph (168 mph) top speed? That one isn’t on trial (just yet), as we only see the NSX hitting 232 kph (144 mph)…
