Chevy Corvette and Shelby GT500 GoPro Ride-Alongs Present a Cool Autocross POV

We have grown used to seeing the cool and maneuverable mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette duke it out with the mighty Ford Mustang GT500 on several occasions, with the most traditional encounters taking place at the drag strip. But how about a friendly competition that puts the driver skill higher up the list of queries than its raw power?
The owner of the RearWheelDrive YouTube channel has been making waves among C8 Corvette enthusiasts for some time already, even though he’s quite new to the vlogging business. Basically, the Chevy he acquired in 2020 became his entry point into the social media world. Still, he’s been recouping the lost time by setting up all sorts of interesting encounters.
It pays off when you have like-minded friends, so the distinctively lime green-wrapped C8 Corvette has been kept busy with all sorts of challenges and all sorts of (mostly friendly) rivals. The last time we checked up on his progress, the C8 got lined up for a series of traditional quarter-mile skirmishes against a variety of challengers, including a Jeep Trackhawk and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
The Corvette still hasn’t escaped the latter in this recent video, but this time around, we’re dealing with a whole different setup. That’s because the YouTuber is also passionate about autocross competitions, and he came along with a couple of friends, including one that drives a white C8 with an equally cool Martini livery.
In case one doesn’t know what happens at this sort of encounters, there’s a short presentation of the rules and a course walkaround from the 1:20-minute mark. Better yet, let’s have the cars put the explanations into perspective as the drivers line up for the warm-up lap, and we’re greeted with a very cool POV thanks to the neat GoPro setup he’s got prepared for this event.
From the 5:36 mark, it's time for the first run, which is not a great one because the tires weren’t warm enough, hence the low 82.19s time. No worries, there’s plenty of additional runs to get better as he makes no fewer than nine attempts that day. Better yet, in between the green C8’s outings and ride-along runs, there’s even more POV action with other cars, including a C5 Corvette Z06, a C6 GrandSport, as well as the especially cool and fast one with the blue Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (from the 13:10 mark).
As it turns out, he wasn’t the fastest among the trio of friends at the end of the day (the standings are explained from the 17.25 mark, RWD’s best was a 66.6s) but frankly (for us), it still manages to steal the show from all the other ‘Vettes that were featured before and after.
It pays off when you have like-minded friends, so the distinctively lime green-wrapped C8 Corvette has been kept busy with all sorts of challenges and all sorts of (mostly friendly) rivals. The last time we checked up on his progress, the C8 got lined up for a series of traditional quarter-mile skirmishes against a variety of challengers, including a Jeep Trackhawk and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
The Corvette still hasn’t escaped the latter in this recent video, but this time around, we’re dealing with a whole different setup. That’s because the YouTuber is also passionate about autocross competitions, and he came along with a couple of friends, including one that drives a white C8 with an equally cool Martini livery.
In case one doesn’t know what happens at this sort of encounters, there’s a short presentation of the rules and a course walkaround from the 1:20-minute mark. Better yet, let’s have the cars put the explanations into perspective as the drivers line up for the warm-up lap, and we’re greeted with a very cool POV thanks to the neat GoPro setup he’s got prepared for this event.
From the 5:36 mark, it's time for the first run, which is not a great one because the tires weren’t warm enough, hence the low 82.19s time. No worries, there’s plenty of additional runs to get better as he makes no fewer than nine attempts that day. Better yet, in between the green C8’s outings and ride-along runs, there’s even more POV action with other cars, including a C5 Corvette Z06, a C6 GrandSport, as well as the especially cool and fast one with the blue Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (from the 13:10 mark).
As it turns out, he wasn’t the fastest among the trio of friends at the end of the day (the standings are explained from the 17.25 mark, RWD’s best was a 66.6s) but frankly (for us), it still manages to steal the show from all the other ‘Vettes that were featured before and after.