2022 BMW M5 CS Shows Insane Quarter Mile Acceleration Time on Its Way to 193 MPH

BMW’s most powerful production car, the 2022 M5 CS, has been officially unveiled in early January as a factory beast dressed up as a business sedan with comfortable seating for (at least) four. It’s a 627-horsepower monster in disguise, with a price tag of $142,995 in the United States and insane acceleration plus top speed skills.
Of course, as far as the latter is concerned, there’s just one place in the world where its credentials are legally put to the test on the street. The German Autobahn, of course. And it’s only natural for the good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube to immediately pave the way for a quick challenge once they got an M5 CS for a test.
Interestingly, they decided to pack a lot of German business sedan action in a little more than three minutes of footage and the video embedded below has just about anything you can think of. The start, as always, comes with a little bit of technical info and on this occasion, it’s not followed by the traditional walkaround. Instead, it’s accompanied by the exhaust soundtrack and from the 0:36 mark, we’re already off to a launch control start.
The first important marker on the onboard GPS tracker is the zero to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint time of 2.98 seconds, which is just about as predicted from the factory, where the 60 mph (96 kph) threshold is surpassed in a mere 2.9 seconds. Even more interesting for those who already dream about some quarter-mile drag strip action, the time for the benchmark is set at just 10.64 seconds.
Bear in mind this is a stock vehicle with factory tires, so with the right kind of racing rubber it could do even better and easily threaten the factory supremacy of supercars like the Porsche 911 Turbo S. With that in mind, there’s even more info on the high-speed capabilities of the Bavarian going forward.
As such, we noticed the sprint to 200 kph (124 mph) took just 9.67s, while the 100 to 200 kph (62 to 124 mph) time was equally impressive at 6.69 seconds. No wonder the M5 CS then goes for a half-mile time of 16.87 seconds and doesn’t stop roaring until it reaches around 300 kph (over 186 mph).
But that was just one attempt, and after the 1:25 mark, there’s some additional POV footage with the sedan’s crazy acceleration skills, a burnout, and even some beauty passes. Then, from the 2:26 mark, it’s time for the second launch control attempt and this time around it’s all about the highest speed possible, with the M5 CS reaching 311 kph / 193 mph (309 kph / 192 mph on the GPS tracker) for a fleeting moment.
