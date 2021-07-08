Ferrari California and 458 Do a Tubi Exhaust Sound Battle, Enjoy a Spirit Drive

Granted, both the Ferrari California and 458 Spider have already retired to make way for their respective successors, the Portofino and 488 Spider (not to mention the F8 Spider). But is there anyone that would pass a day of work that involves playing with either of these Italian wonders? Let alone a few hours spent in the company of both...
The good folks over at the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube have a knack for showcasing all sorts of exciting rides. And because they’re no strangers to pushing them to the very edge of their top speeds on the limitless sections of the German Autobahn, we can all imagine they’ve seen their fair share of high-performance machines over the years. Still, it’s understandable that even for them a dual Ferrari test drive might prove special.
As such, even though they’re not in the habit of showcasing two cars in the same video (embedded below), this time around they made an exception... again. The first time we met these spectacular Ferrari California and 458 Spider, both dressed up in white, was a few days ago. But that was just an appetizer of feistier things to come.
Such as this latest footage (embedded below) involving both open-top supercars engaging in some spirited driving... as well as a Tubi exhaust sound battle. Everything starts with the usual quick walkaround presentation, with the driver’s POV being provided from inside the California. The performance stats are well known for this wonderous front mid-engined open-top Ferrari, so it’s only natural to focus on the driving experience above all else.
But don’t worry because the spirited driving setup doesn’t fail to provide a few cool vantage points. One would be the tunnel-located Tubi exhaust sound battle from the 1:41 mark, which is won by a Ferrari, of course. Then, just in case anyone thought the 458 Spider would remain a distant partner, there are also some neat passes (at the 2:39; 3:59; and 5:08 marks).
And, naturally, no such video would be complete without at least a launch (4:35). Thus, who needs summer vacation road trips when you have Ferraris at work?
