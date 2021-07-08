Ferrari California and 458 Do a Tubi Exhaust Sound Battle, Enjoy a Spirit Drive

More on this:

1 650-HP Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets Down to Supercharged Autobahn Business at 161 MPH

2 BMW M3 and Alfa Giulia QV Sound Battle Also Calls for 174-MPH Autobahn Sprint

3 2022 BMW M5 CS Shows Insane Quarter Mile Acceleration Time on Its Way to 193 MPH

4 620-PS AMG C63 “Safety Car” Goes Flat Out on Autobahn, Roars Its Way to 193 MPH

5 Throaty Manhart MH3 600 Clears Its BMW M3 OPF-Back Exhaust System at 185 MPH