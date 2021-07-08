Grashupfer Bicycle Uses Pulleys and Levers to Move With Four Times Less Energy

Dodge Charger R/T Pickup Conversion Looks Surprisingly Cool, It Can Be Yours

This Dodge pickup previously No, Dodge hasn't gone mad and revived the pickup utility segment in the 21st century. This is just a conversion made using a kit from Smyth Performance. But it's a professional build that looks very convincing and even captures some of the appeal of 1960s utility coupes.Based on a 2006 Charger , the pickup was built in 2020 using a kit that includes fiberglass quarter panels, a steel tailgate, and a multi-panel aluminum cargo box. The conversion left the Charger intact from the nose to the B-pillars, but everything beyond that point is different.The rear doors are gone, but the wheelbase hasn't been shortened, which translates into ample room in the bed. The rear end is far from stylish, but it's decidedly practical thanks to a tailgate the opens just a few inches above the ground. The build also includes parts from other vehicles, such as taillights from the Dodge Caravan and rear glass from a Chevrolet Colorado.Several structural reinforcements help the truck conversion haul stuff, while the aftermarket 20-inch wheels help it stand out. The pickup also rides on a bespoke suspension that includes lowered Eibach sprints and Koni shocks. Other modifications include orange brake calipers and stainless-steel exhaust tips.The Charger was fitted with the Convenience Group II package from the factory, so it comes with heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and power-adjustable pedals. It also includes leather upholstery, heated door mirrors, and a six-disc CD changer.What about power you ask? Well, this conversion is based on a Charger R/T , so it hides a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine under the hood. Rated at 340 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque, it spins the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic gearbox. This Charger can haul up to 900 pounds (408 kg), which isn't bad given the unibody layout.The car was repainted in its factory color after the conversion was completed in 2020. The pickup is available through Cars & Bids and bidding is at $12,700 with five days to go. Not bad for a unique Charger and a modern rendition of the Dodge Rampage.If you're not familiar with the Rampage, it's the short-lived coupe utility that Dodge offered from 1982 to 1984. It was based on the fifth-generation Charger and sold with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine. In 1983, Plymouth introduced its own take on the Rampage, called the Scamp.This Dodge pickup previously changed hands back in February 2021 for $17,550, so it may end up being a bit of a bargain.

