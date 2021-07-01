Doug DeMuro Reviews 2021 Honda Ridgeline HPD, Says It's Not a Real Truck

The Lamborghini Aventador Is Fast, Sexy, and Yet Somehow Utter Rubbish for $400K

Thanks to a styling update and the addition of the HPD kit, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline looks like a brand new truck. But is that really enough in this highly competitive market? 10 photos



However, we'd like to point out that that the Ridgeline isn't the only "fake truck" out there. And Honda buyers are known for their love of factory body kits or cosmetic packages, especially if they bring a color... or gloss back (Black Edition).



But at least it's got quirks and features, right? Otherwise, this wouldn't be a good DeMuro review. According to him, Honda knows about the off-roader trend that spawned things like the Bronco. But it only has crossovers, and so they're forcing them to look more rugged, which explains the new front end of the Ridgeline, which no longer looks like it copied some crossover's homework.



The HPD kit costs $2,800 extra and brings you the gold wheels we mention. DeMuro argues that



Obviously, the Ridgeline can't match a AWD standard.



The bed seems to get DeMuro's seal of approval. It's got an interesting tailgate that opens both from the side and up-and-down. and composite lining so you don't have to worry about rust and scratches as much. Also, there's a kind of trunk with a drain at the bottom.



Under the hood, you have the same 3.5-liter V6 with a 9-speed as before, good for 280 horsepower. The Chevy Colorado will pull more, but at least the Ridgeline gets a better payload rating than a Tacoma. So you see, it's not all that bad, but Doug is probably chasing clicks by jumping on the "Ridgeline is not a pickup" internet hate bandwagon.



