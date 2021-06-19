2022 Toyota Tundra First Official Photo Reveals 32.5-Inch Tires for the TRD Pro

After U.S. dealers were shown the all-new Tundra, some photos of the TRD Pro leaked online, forcing Toyota to follow up with an official photograph. The first of many official pics also depicts the off-road trim, but on this occasion, the higher resolution gives us a few more details.
As the headline implies, the full-size pickup truck is rocking 32.5-inch front tires in the guise of 285/65 R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W all-terrains. The outgoing TRD Pro for the 2021 model year, by comparison, makes do with 255/70 R18s, figures that convert to a diameter of 32.1 inches.
We can also notice black-painted BBS forged wheels beautified by two-tone hub caps with TRD lettering and six black-painted lug nuts. That extra nut per wheel translates to greater load capacity, which results in better capability over the second-generation Tundra. To whom it may concern, the 2021 model is officially rated at 1,730 pounds (785 kilograms) for payload and 10,200 pounds (4,627 kilograms) for towing when properly equipped.
Pictured with the fuel filler door on the left side of the bed, the 2022 model doesn’t feature a charging port on the other side. This lays to rest the rumor according to which the base powertrain is a plug-in hybrid, but you can definitely look forward to a hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine. The hybrid assistance has been indirectly confirmed by the iForce MAX teaser photo, which includes high-voltage wires right next to the six-cylinder mill.
The orange wiring is complemented by a blue outline for the MAX lettering, which also suggests a hybrid setup. Even though we still don’t know exactly how much this engine develops on its own, the closest equivalent comes in the guise of the non-hybrid V6 of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser that cranks out 409 horsepower (415 PS) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). Also worthy of note, the V35A twin-turbo motor is advertised with 3.5 liters by the Japanese automaker although it actually displaces 3,444 cubic centimeters.
These being said, watch this space for more official photos and specs about the all-new Tundra as we get ever nearer to the official premiere.
We can also notice black-painted BBS forged wheels beautified by two-tone hub caps with TRD lettering and six black-painted lug nuts. That extra nut per wheel translates to greater load capacity, which results in better capability over the second-generation Tundra. To whom it may concern, the 2021 model is officially rated at 1,730 pounds (785 kilograms) for payload and 10,200 pounds (4,627 kilograms) for towing when properly equipped.
Pictured with the fuel filler door on the left side of the bed, the 2022 model doesn’t feature a charging port on the other side. This lays to rest the rumor according to which the base powertrain is a plug-in hybrid, but you can definitely look forward to a hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine. The hybrid assistance has been indirectly confirmed by the iForce MAX teaser photo, which includes high-voltage wires right next to the six-cylinder mill.
The orange wiring is complemented by a blue outline for the MAX lettering, which also suggests a hybrid setup. Even though we still don’t know exactly how much this engine develops on its own, the closest equivalent comes in the guise of the non-hybrid V6 of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser that cranks out 409 horsepower (415 PS) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). Also worthy of note, the V35A twin-turbo motor is advertised with 3.5 liters by the Japanese automaker although it actually displaces 3,444 cubic centimeters.
These being said, watch this space for more official photos and specs about the all-new Tundra as we get ever nearer to the official premiere.