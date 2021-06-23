2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Enters Production in Alabama

Subsequent to its official debut earlier this year, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has entered production in the United States, at the company’s factory in Alabama.
The pickup, which is Hyundai’s first open-bed vehicle for the North American market, has joined the Elantra and Sonata sedans, and the Tucson and Santa Fe SUVs on the Montgomery assembly line, following a plant expansion that has helped it support the product mix.
“Open-bed flexibility, coupled with closed-cabin security, meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments”, commented Hyundai North America’s President and CEO, Jose Munoz.
Set to arrive at dealers nationwide this summer, with pricing to be announced in due course, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is somewhat like a Tucson, yet it is longer and has more space between the axles.
The exterior design is similar to other modern products in the Korean company’s lineup, and the interior could trick some into thinking that they are looking at the Tucson. A 10-inch infotainment system, optional 10-inch digital gauges, Bose audio, leather upholstery and others can be found inside.
Drivers will be assisted by an array of safety systems, with Hyundai mentioning the forward collision avoidance, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, safe exit assist, highway drive assistance, rear cross-traffic alert, driver attention warning and surround view monitor.
Power is supplied by two 2.5-liter engines, a naturally aspirated unit, with 190 HP and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) of torque, and a turbo’d mill, rated at 275 HP and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm). Choosing the former will get you an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the latter will be mated to a dual-clutch gearbox. All trim levels will be available with the brand’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system.
