2006 Dodge Charger R/T Pickup Truck Conversion Flaunts Chrome Hellcat Wheels

Two-door utes are nothing more than a distant memory as far as the American car industry is concerned. Thankfully for the more nostalgic among us, Smyth Performance offers conversion kits for the Beetle, Grand Cherokee, Jetta, Impreza, Audi A4, as well as the Dodge Charger. 36 photos



As opposed to the bone-stock Charger, this black-painted bad boy features fiberglass rear-quarter panels, a steel tailgate, aluminum inner bed surfaces, a few structural reinforcements, a full-size spare wheel under the cargo area, and rear glass. The payload is estimated at 900 pounds (408 kilograms), which isn’t too shabby at all considering the unibody vehicle architecture.



Take a closer look at the muscly truck, and you’ll notice a visual drama that wouldn’t have been possible without Eibach lowering springs, Koni dampers, and polished rectangular exhaust outlets. Offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name, the Charger has been meticulously maintained since 2018.



Along with an oil change, the air filter, expansion tank, and a few bits and bobs of the braking system were reportedly replaced in October 2018. Closer to the present day, the battery and alternator were replaced in December 2020 according to the online listing. Repainted in gloss black following the conversion, the Charger also had its front control arms and passenger-side tie-rod end replaced in June 2020 to ensure the car's roadworthiness.



Titled as a 2020 Specialty Pickup, the ute is flexing corrugated aluminum for the bed floor and 5.7 liters of HEMI oomph under the hood. Originally rated at 340 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque, the free-breathing lump is connected to a 5G-Tronic five-speed automatic transmission.



