“Valquiria” Is the Bespoke Triumph Bonneville Bobber We’ve Been Waiting For

If a custom Triumph is on your wish list, you should look no further than Elche-based Tamarit Motorcycles. Each and every one of their builds has a unique personality of its own, and that’s pretty remarkable for an enterprise whose portfolio houses nearly 100 exploits. A couple of months ago, we delighted our eyes with the sight of “ Renatide ” – a modified Thruxton RS with plenty of visual appeal on tap.This time around, we have the pleasure of introducing you to a creature that’s special or two reasons. For starters, it is the only Bobber-based undertaking brewed under Tamarit’s roof (for now), but it is also the first project commissioned by a female client. Things kicked off when an ordinary Bonneville Bobber Black rolled into their garage.The donor is powered by a liquid-cooled 1,200cc parallel-twin leviathan, which boasts a compression ratio of 10.0:1. At around 6,100 rpm, Triumph ’s brute will summon a respectable 77 hp, along with 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) of twist at 4,000 spins. The oomph travels to an X-ring drive chain by means of a six-speed transmission.Tamarit’s work began at the rear end, where the crew proceeded to install a new tail section and one ravishing leather saddle. Underneath, you will find a custom license plate holder, Motogadget m-Blaze blinkers and a laser-cut chain guard that’s been built using stainless-steel. Additionally, a neat fender can be seen hugging the rear wheel.Up front, we spot a fresh LED headlight and bar-end turn signals, while a bolt-on fender from Tamarit’s own catalog takes pride of place in between the fork legs. After fitting a rugged skid plate, the Spanish pros turned their attention to the bike’s powertrain. As such, the 1,200cc twin-cylinder colossus received a pair of Free Spirits air filters and a sinister exhaust system from MASS. Finally, the head-turner was nicknamed “ Valquiria .”