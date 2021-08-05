autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Travel Month  
Car reviews:
 

This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO Tribute Is Crazy Nice, Looks Better Than New

Home > News > Custom Cars
5 Aug 2021, 13:29 UTC ·
Established six decades ago by the Grams family, the Volo museum is backed up by a dealership that's specialized in collectibles and unique cars. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle we’ll be covering today fits in the latter category, a one-of-one build that took over 3,500 hours to finish.
18 photos
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO tribute
The insanely meticulous body-on-frame restomod has racked up three miles (five kilometers) since it was completed, and Volo mentions a flurry of receipts to back up the niceties that went into this automobile. As if that wasn’t good enough for whoever intends to purchase a Chevelle unlike any other, the old-school coupe is complemented by the original build sheet, the window sticker, plus the Protect-O-Plate as an added sprinkle of nostalgia.

Inspired by the big-block V8 engine of the original COPO Camaro, the car features a 454 block modified to 427 specifications. Chrome valve covers are joined by a Holley carburetor and GM aluminum intake, Merlin heads, SRP pistons, Eagle crankshaft and rods, and a set of deep-groove pulleys. Power steering also needs to be mentioned, along with a cadmium-plated booster for the brakes, orange-painted block, and a chromed 427 air cleaner.

Stock exhaust manifolds help the 7.0-liter engine sing the song of its people, and a Turbo 400 with a 2,200-rpm stall is connected to a 12-bolt rear axle that flaunts 3.73 posi-style gears. Reproduction SS wheels mounted with BFGoodrich rubber are featured on every corner, and they measure 15 by 7.0 inches up front while the rears are just a little wider at 15 by 8.0 inches.

Pristine by all imaginable standards, the COPO tribute combines Garnet Red paintwork with slick jamb, rebuilt hinges, brand-new seals and weatherstrips, as well as brand-new emblems, outside handles, grille, and marker lights. The reupholstered cabin is very sweet as well thanks to the period-correct reproduction steering wheel and replacement factory gauges.

This level of detail and finish simply isn’t possible without spending a pretty dollar, hence the $95,998 asking price and the appraised value of $100,000.

Video thumbnail

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle restomod Chevrolet Chevelle 427 Chevrolet classic car v8 Coupe
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories