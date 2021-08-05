This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle COPO Tribute Is Crazy Nice, Looks Better Than New

5 Rolled 1977 Ford F-100 Dentside Became a Luxury Pre-Runner and Never Looked Back

Established six decades ago by the Grams family, the Volo museum is backed up by a dealership that's specialized in collectibles and unique cars. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle we’ll be covering today fits in the latter category, a one-of-one build that took over 3,500 hours to finish. 18 photos



Inspired by the big-block V8 engine of the original



Stock exhaust manifolds help the 7.0-liter engine sing the song of its people, and a Turbo 400 with a 2,200-rpm stall is connected to a 12-bolt rear axle that flaunts 3.73 posi-style gears. Reproduction SS wheels mounted with BFGoodrich rubber are featured on every corner, and they measure 15 by 7.0 inches up front while the rears are just a little wider at 15 by 8.0 inches.



Pristine by all imaginable standards, the COPO tribute combines Garnet Red paintwork with slick jamb, rebuilt hinges, brand-new seals and weatherstrips, as well as brand-new emblems, outside handles, grille, and marker lights. The reupholstered cabin is very sweet as well thanks to the period-correct reproduction steering wheel and replacement factory gauges.



This level of detail and finish simply isn’t possible without spending a pretty dollar, hence the



The insanely meticulous body-on-frame restomod has racked up three miles (five kilometers) since it was completed, and Volo mentions a flurry of receipts to back up the niceties that went into this automobile. As if that wasn’t good enough for whoever intends to purchase a Chevelle unlike any other, the old-school coupe is complemented by the original build sheet, the window sticker, plus the Protect-O-Plate as an added sprinkle of nostalgia.Inspired by the big-block V8 engine of the original COPO Camaro , the car features a 454 block modified to 427 specifications. Chrome valve covers are joined by a Holley carburetor and GM aluminum intake, Merlin heads, SRP pistons, Eagle crankshaft and rods, and a set of deep-groove pulleys. Power steering also needs to be mentioned, along with a cadmium-plated booster for the brakes, orange-painted block, and a chromed 427 air cleaner.Stock exhaust manifolds help the 7.0-liter engine sing the song of its people, and a Turbo 400 with a 2,200-rpm stall is connected to a 12-bolt rear axle that flaunts 3.73 posi-style gears. Reproduction SS wheels mounted with BFGoodrich rubber are featured on every corner, and they measure 15 by 7.0 inches up front while the rears are just a little wider at 15 by 8.0 inches.Pristine by all imaginable standards, the COPO tribute combines Garnet Red paintwork with slick jamb, rebuilt hinges, brand-new seals and weatherstrips, as well as brand-new emblems, outside handles, grille, and marker lights. The reupholstered cabin is very sweet as well thanks to the period-correct reproduction steering wheel and replacement factory gauges.This level of detail and finish simply isn’t possible without spending a pretty dollar, hence the $95,998 asking pric e and the appraised value of $100,000.

