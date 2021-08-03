Rolled 1977 Ford F-100 Dentside Became a Luxury Pre-Runner and Never Looked Back

Many classic F-Series truck enthusiasts love to focus on the fifth-generation for their customization projects. And we easily understand the passion. But that does not mean its successor, affectionately known as the “Dentside Ford” to enthusiasts, isn’t getting a lot of love these days.
We have seen a lot of F-100 models thanks to the popular Ford Era What The Truck series on YouTube, so it’s easy to imagine that a pattern has formed. So, for the fifth-generation F-Series people either go full patina with modern performance hidden underneath or just aim high across the controversy realm with a suspicious swap.
On the other hand, it seems the Dentisde is turning into a darling of the luxury pre-runner community. No matter the version, even though it’s usually a lot more logical to work with the larger F-250 iterations. But for Rob at RJ Fab, that doesn’t matter, and if he was able to make a 1989 Ford Ranger a Bick Block monster, why not have a go at an older F-100 as well? Or a couple of attempts, as it turns out.
So, after the longer-than-usual intro (probably owing to the cool footage location), the story kicks off at the 2:08 mark with a bit of info on this 1977 F-100. The crimson example has already gone viral on the Internet, apparently, thanks to Rob’s pre-delivery test drive that turned into an impromptu jumping session. The video embedded below has the footage (2:39), so there’s no need to waste time searching it.
Anyways, it turns out this wasn’t this build project’s first attempt at catching massive air. Only the previous one was rather... unsuccessful. You can check out that one as well from the 4:30 mark, complete with a cabin POV of the shenanigans. This means it’s the second time Rob has worked on this particular truck, with the initial session coming as a continuation of previous work. Well, after the roll, the owner and the fabricator decided it is time for more drastic measures.
There were many changes bestowed upon the F-100 the second time around, not just the Viper Red paintjob, but our favorite ones have to be the matching beadlock wheel rings and the cambered rear fenders. And no worries, there’s also a customary peek under the hood at the 13:30 mark, along with a startup and quick walkaround right after that.
