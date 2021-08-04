Harley-Davison GT-4 Is How They Spell $21,000 Custom FXDR Over in Germany

No, there is no typo in the title above. The custom and aftermarket bits and parts that went into the contraption you see here are worth over $21,000, an achievement possible only in the land of custom Harleys. No, not America. Germany.
For a long time we’ve been bringing you custom motorcycles put together over in that European country. The place is littered with shops and garages that go out of their way to reshape the Milwaukee two-wheelers into something more suitable for the local customers.
One of these shops is called Thunderbike, and we’ve been featuring them extensively lately. These guys are used to cutting no corners, especially when it comes to the family of custom builds they like to call GT.
A while back, we’ve had a look at the GT-3, another contraption wearing about $22,000 of changes, on top of the price of the stock FXDR. The one we’re here to talk about today, another FXDR called GT-4, comes in at about the same price, $21,000.
And that’s only the price of the about 32 bits and pieces listed as used for the build. It does not include the paint job, the man-hours spent on it, and who knows what else.
The GT-4 is, visually, a far cry from the stock motorcycle it is based on. The wheels are significantly larger (23 inches front and 21 inches rear), but you don’t really get a sense of their size because of the modified rear and the overall lower stance of the two-wheeler.
The most expensive thing fitted on the bike is the single-sided swingarm, worth close to $6,000. At the opposite end, coming in at just $34, is the turn signal bracket. In between, we get things like a custom rear fender ($1,200), the 23-inch triple tree ($1,200), or the suspension kit ($2,200), among others.
We are not being told how the performance of the bike changed, but we do know it did. The engine inside the frame sports a Screamin’ Eagle Stage II kit, DON Performance mapping, and it breaths through a Kess Tech exhaust system.
You can find the entire list of modifications made to the motorcycle at this link.
One of these shops is called Thunderbike, and we’ve been featuring them extensively lately. These guys are used to cutting no corners, especially when it comes to the family of custom builds they like to call GT.
A while back, we’ve had a look at the GT-3, another contraption wearing about $22,000 of changes, on top of the price of the stock FXDR. The one we’re here to talk about today, another FXDR called GT-4, comes in at about the same price, $21,000.
And that’s only the price of the about 32 bits and pieces listed as used for the build. It does not include the paint job, the man-hours spent on it, and who knows what else.
The GT-4 is, visually, a far cry from the stock motorcycle it is based on. The wheels are significantly larger (23 inches front and 21 inches rear), but you don’t really get a sense of their size because of the modified rear and the overall lower stance of the two-wheeler.
The most expensive thing fitted on the bike is the single-sided swingarm, worth close to $6,000. At the opposite end, coming in at just $34, is the turn signal bracket. In between, we get things like a custom rear fender ($1,200), the 23-inch triple tree ($1,200), or the suspension kit ($2,200), among others.
We are not being told how the performance of the bike changed, but we do know it did. The engine inside the frame sports a Screamin’ Eagle Stage II kit, DON Performance mapping, and it breaths through a Kess Tech exhaust system.
You can find the entire list of modifications made to the motorcycle at this link.