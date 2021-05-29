Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Goes for MBT 93 Custom Airbrush Look

If you’ve been watching our coverage of the bikes that keep coming out the doors of a German custom shop by the name Thunderbike, then the MBT moniker might mean something. It is a Road King conversion playing the worn-down card, and we talked about it at length back in February.
The MBT King, as the shop called it, has a sister bike though, and that’s the one we have here. This one is called MBT 93, and it is based on a Forty-Eight.
The two motorcycles look alike because of the colors and airbrush technique used to cover their limited body parts. The paint job is the work of a Muchen-based artist that according to Thunderbike has been involved in custom paintings since 1993.
The changes made to the Milwaukee two-wheeler do not stop at the paint though. True, the modifications are not that extensive, but they are there, and they are effective.
Thunderbike’s custom magic can be enjoyed on the fuel tank pin-up kit, rear fender, and air cleaner. These pieces of hardware blend with custom parts made by Harley-Davidson itself, including the fuel cap, LED headlamp, and the handlebar. Also, new derby and ignition covers, custom toppers, mirrors and grips have made their way into the build.
Mechanically, we’re not told if any changes were made, but what we do know is that the engine now breaths easier thanks to a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
The cost of the extra parts amounts to close to 2,700 euros, which would be the equivalent of roughly $3,300. For reference, the sister MBT motorcycle’s changes are estimated at about double that.
The value we mentioned above does not include the most important modifications made though: the exhaust system, and the custom paint job that perhaps makes this bike unique more than anything else.
