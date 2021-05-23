Modified Harley-Davidson Is Anything but a Regular Street Bob

The thing with Harley-Davidson motorcycles is that no matter how the bike maker describes its products, they can be turned into something else entirely by talented hands. Take this Street Bob for instance, a “gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black” that went down the classic chopper road.
Responsible for the conversion are the guys over at German custom shop Thunderbike. You’re looking at one of their most recent creations, a Street Bob turned into something else, and named simply Classic Rider.
The shop says it performed just a few tweaks and added just a pinch of custom parts here and there, both of their own making but also wearing the Harley-Davidson logo, and they blend in perfectly to create something that anything but a regular Street Bob.
One of the first things one notices, because they have a great impact on the look of the bike, are the new wheels. Initially 19- and 16-inch pieces, they were swapped for larger 21- and 18-inch spoked pieces of hardware, shod in larger tires.
Aside from the wheels, Thunderbike fitted a high handlebar and a forward-mounted footpeg system. The exhaust is new too, and it wears the logo of Vance & Hines. Overall the bike sits lower, thanks to special kits installed by the Germans.
The paint job on this thing was kept simple, mostly black from the covers to the axles, swingarm, and pretty much everything else.
All in all, close to 30 pieces of custom parts, large or small, were fitted on this thing. Combined, they amount to roughly 5,000 euros, which is some $6,000 at today’s exchange rate. The single most valuable part that went into this build is the steel rear fender, which costs 1,000 euros ($1,200).
Just to give you a better idea of how much the changes are worth, consider the fact Harley is selling a stock Street Bob 114 from $14,999.
