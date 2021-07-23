Harley-Davidson Interlagos Is a 4-Color Night Rod Special

Back in 1940, the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, was gifted with a racing circuit that would become known as Interlagos (its official name is now Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, after a Brazilian Formula One driver). Starting with 1973, the circuit has been the venue of choice for the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix, and over the years it has seen all sorts of vehicles take to its tarmac. But probably never a Harley-Davidson, especially a Night Rod.
For one reason or another, this particular incarnation of the Milwaukee-made muscle family of bikes has attracted quite the attention over in Europe, where a number of shops have set out customizing them into entirely new machines.
From time to time, some of these shops, like say the Germans from Thunderbike, decide to name their creations after the world’s most famous racing circuits. But there are others who do the same, like say X-Trem, another German garage on whose lot we’ve come across this thing here.
Having started life as a regular Night Rod, the bike was modified by the shop as a sort of tribute to the Interlagos circuit. We are not being told what inspired the choice, but the finished product now features the outline of the 4.3 km (2.6 miles) Brazilian track on the top of the fuel tank, and the words Interlagos Autodromo 1940 on its sides, where one usually finds the name of the bike maker.
The Interlagos is wrapped in four colors, namely glossy black, matt black, gray, and orange, distributed for maximum effect all over the bike. Supporting the frame and the presumably unmodified engine are a 19-inch front tire, and a wide, 18-inch rear one, both wearing Metzeler rubber.
The bike rides on Legend air suspension, and features a modified rear fender with recessed LED taillights and LED indicators.
We are not being told how much the Interlagos cost to put together.
