Harley-Davidson Giotto 6 V-Rod Is Russian Wheel Madness

Generally speaking, when a shop sets out to modify a Harley-Davidson, it bets on a lot of elements to make the project stand out in a market that is literally flooded with custom Milwaukee two-wheelers coming from all over the world. But the Russians from Box39 need just one element: the wheels.
Box39 came to be about a decade ago, and like most other young garages, it immediately developed a thing for Harley-Davidsons. More specifically, these guys have a soft spot for the V-Rod family, that insane breed that came out of the American bike maker’s factory between 2001 and 2017.
A lot of the V-Rods made during those years seem to have landed in Russia, where Box39 is more often than not tasked with modifying them. These guys have an entire product line dedicated to the V-Rod, one that to date comprises no less than 19 custom builds – the Giotto.
And if there is one thing Box39 specializes in when it comes to changes, than that’s wheels. These guys don’t have a wheel template they keep following time and again, but rely on their imagination and customer specification to come up with impressive designs.
Like the one we have here, attached to a customized V-Rod that was born all the way back in 2014. We’re talking about a 21-inch piece at the front and an 18-inch one at the rear with so many spokes they can make your head spin.
Finished sometime last year, the Giotto 6, as this one is called, packs the usual complement of custom changes to go with the unforgettable wheels, including a plastic body kit that wraps from behind the front wheel, up over the fuel tank, and all the way to the rear fender.
We are not being told how much putting this thing together cost.
