Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Makes White Look Good on a Motorcycle

In the world of cars, the colors white and black are all the craze, and sell like hotcakes. Maybe it’s the fact these colors generally come at no extra cost, or that they are easier to maintain/repair, but the reality remains these two colors have for years led the way when talking about customer preference.
Not the same can be said when it comes to motorcycles. Sure, black is not all that exotic when it comes to two-wheelers, but white seem never to be a solid choice for either bike makers or the shops that like to roll out custom bikes.
There are exceptions though, and we’ve seen over the years motorcycles putting on the white cape, some with better results than others.
The latest such build we stumbled across comes from Russian garage Box39, a relatively young business that has been reimagining mostly Harley-Davidsons for the past decade or so.
The line of custom Milwaukee machines they’ve started is called Giotto, and we’ve already talked about the first two in the family over the previous weeks. This one is called Giotto 3, and like all the others, it is based on the American bike maker’s muscle V-Rod.
Just like the other two, it makes use of a plastic body kit, this time painted white and mostly covering the fuel tank and front end of the bike, meant to highlight its muscular stance even more.
The Russians added to the stock V-Rod new wheels, sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear, a pneumatic suspension system, an Akrapovic exhaust, and Beringer brakes. We are not being told whether the stock engine of the Harley was tampered with in any way.
The build was completed, according the Box39, back in 2019, but no info on how much it cost to put together, or what happened to it since, has been provided.
There are exceptions though, and we’ve seen over the years motorcycles putting on the white cape, some with better results than others.
The latest such build we stumbled across comes from Russian garage Box39, a relatively young business that has been reimagining mostly Harley-Davidsons for the past decade or so.
The line of custom Milwaukee machines they’ve started is called Giotto, and we’ve already talked about the first two in the family over the previous weeks. This one is called Giotto 3, and like all the others, it is based on the American bike maker’s muscle V-Rod.
Just like the other two, it makes use of a plastic body kit, this time painted white and mostly covering the fuel tank and front end of the bike, meant to highlight its muscular stance even more.
The Russians added to the stock V-Rod new wheels, sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear, a pneumatic suspension system, an Akrapovic exhaust, and Beringer brakes. We are not being told whether the stock engine of the Harley was tampered with in any way.
The build was completed, according the Box39, back in 2019, but no info on how much it cost to put together, or what happened to it since, has been provided.