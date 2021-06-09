Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Has Wheels Like Nothing We’ve Never Seen Before

Russia. That is the country where this interpretation of a Harley-Davidson VRSC was born, at the hands of a local shop that goes by the name Box39. A relatively new business, set up about a decade ago, but one that, if it manages to stay afloat, has all the chances of becoming a big name on the custom motorcycle scene, at least in Europe.
The bike you’re looking at was originally a V-Rod, a 2014 model year whose telltale lines are still there, only upgraded to make the bike really stand out in the crowd of builds based on the model. It’s called Giotto 2, part of the namesake Box39 family that comprises, so far, no fewer than 16 bikes (we’ve already talked about the first in the series not long ago).
The project was completed in 2019, and sets itself apart through the usual upgrades. The list is not that long and comprises things like a pulley system, massaged fuel tank, a custom plastic body kit that makes the contraption more muscular than Harley ever imagined it to be, an Akrapovic exhaust system, and, of course, special wheels.
And not just any wheels as, although we’re used to these elements being the center of many reshaped motorcycles, they’re like nothing we’ve seen before.
As far as we non-Russian-speaking folk were able to find out, these parts have been made in-house by the shop. These guys have dedicated machinery for this job, and according to them, they work with “high quality forged blanks made in the USA,” but also with rims from any manufacturer.
Wearing Avon Cobra Chrome tires, the intricately designed wheels come in a shade of blue that perfectly matches the rest of the build and makes the 2 a particularly appealing bike in the Giotto lineup. Sadly, we were unable to find out where you can experience the V-Rod first hand, but there’s a video below showing the bike in more detail.
