2014 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Is Now Box39 Giotto, the First in a Long Line

There was a time not long ago when Harley-Davidson decided the muscle bike segment would be an interesting one to tackle. So, with a bit of help from Porsche, the bike maker gave birth to the mighty VRSC.
That would be short for V-twin racing street custom and was a moniker slapped on a special breed of bikes produced from 2001 to 2017 in several variations, from the original V-Rod to the non-street legal variant that is the Destroyer.
As with pretty much all other motorcycles Harley ever made, the VRSC drew the attention of custom shops worldwide, and we’ve seen the models in the family often times getting entirely new looks. Not necessarily better performance, as the factory-specs and the Porsche touch on the engine are tough to improve upon, but certainly in terms of looks.
The VRSC was noticed by a Russian custom shop by the name Box39 as well. On the market for only a decade, the Russians have taken the stock V-Rods and turned them into an entire family of custom builds called Giotto.
The bike we have here is the first one, simply called Giotto, and it is based on a 2014 V-Rod. As things usually go in this industry, almost no modifications were made to the powertrain. That means the mighty powerplant that was factory fitted in the frame is still there—as a side note, it was gifted with an Akrapovic exhaust system, but we’re not told how that affects performance.
It is surrounded, however, by a wealth of custom parts, kicking off with the custom wheels front and rear, a pulley system, a modified fuel tank, and of course, the muscular body kit made from plastic.
Just like all rest of the Russian re-made V-Rods we’re going to talk about in the mid-term future, this one too looks much more aggressive (and not necessarily better) than what Harley rolled off the lines, and that may cause some controversy.
We are not told how much the build of the Giotto cost to make.
