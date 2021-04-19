Peter Fonda-Owned 2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Is a Chrome-Cold Masterpiece

Like many actors of his generation, Peter Fonda was a big fan of motorcycles, and an active owner and rider. Having starred in motorcycle-themed flicks like “The Wild Angels” and “Easy Rider”, he got involved over the years with both the American custom bike industry, and specialized events across the nation.
Fonda owned a number of motorcycles during his life, including the one we have here: a Harley-Davidson V-Rod of the anniversary kind, now getting ready to go under the hammer at the hands of Mecum at the end of the month.
The bike is a V-Rod of the VRSCA variety, a bloodline that came into existence in 2002. The difference is this is no ordinary VRSCA, but one that, thanks to it being produced in 2003, the year when Harley-Davidson celebrated its 100th anniversary, wears all sorts of special appointments.
The first thing that catches the eye is the abundance of chrome and anodized aluminum used all over. Starting from the solid disc front wheel, moving up to the handlebars, and then down and back to the exhaust and rear wheel, this metal coating is all over the place. The only bits of it that are not wrapped like this are the seat, the tires thrown around the wheels, and small parts of the engine.
Just like all other anniversary bikes of that year, the motorcycle lacks any mechanical improvements, and the only things that make it stand out from stock are the particular shade of cold metal, and badging here and there attesting it is a 100th Anniversary motorcycle.
The VRSCA shows around 6,700 miles of use, but it’s unclear how many of those Fonda himself is responsible for.
The bike will sell later this month in Las Vegas, and it appears there’s a reserve on it. Mecum does not make any estimate of how much the two-wheeler is expected to fetch.
