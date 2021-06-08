The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally Goes All Out for Its 25th Anniversary

America’s biggest “turnstile” (paid ticketed attendees) motorcycle rally is on its way to this year’s edition, which is an extra-special one, since The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally (ROTMR) is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, it has partnered with The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association, for a memorable race.
There’s no doubt that one of the greatest things about this year was the re-opening of several auto and moto events across the U.S., after last year’s unfortunate cancellations. Now, motorcycle fans can gather up and attend some amazing races, like the ones planned for this year’s Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally, which will take place in Austin, between June 10 and June 13.
As a celebration of its 25 years of existence, ROTMR is welcoming, for the first time ever, The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA). The Association is known for establishing a set of rules that distinguish between various periods of dirt track racing - Class C, brakeless, vintage, and Seventies – and organizing races on different types of tracks, from short ones to half-miles, miles and Tourist Trophy circuits. For this special occasion, AHRMA races will be burning up the tracks at the Circuit Of The Americas, all throughout the Rally, bringing a unique vintage touch to the event.
This year’s ROTMR will also hold the Derwood Flat Track Racing, where riders from all over the country will be flexing their skills in various classes, as well as demonstrations by the legendary Race of Gentlemen (T.R.O.G.), which began on the beach in Asbury Park, New Jersey, years ago, and instantly turned into one of the most popular races.
Participants can also look forward to enjoying a Custom Motorcycle Builder’s Show, checking out dozens of vendors selling high-performance motorcycle parts, and, last but not least, listening to some great performances. After all, Austin is Live Music Capital of The World.
More information about the schedule can be found at The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally’s website.
