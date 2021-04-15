2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce Range Boasts Increased Torque and Other Updates

After the earlier updates of the Superveloce and Brutale 800 ranges, the popular MV Agusta Turismo Veloce range is now ready to meet the public. With the same beautiful design, these sport bikes now promise improved comfort, sustainability and technology. 8 photos



This year, there are several tweaks that promise to make this range even more appealing.



First of all, the straight-three engine is now modified to meet Euro 5 requirements, but what’s more important is the increase in torque, which leads to a maximum of 80 Nm at 7.100 rpm. The new sport touring bikes also feature new gear ratios for reduced consumption, as well as a redesigned exhaust system.



The 798cc engine generates 110 hp at 10,000 rpm and the bikes in the



An important technological upgrade is the new 5.5-inch TFT dashboard, designed to communicate with the MV Ride App and allow you to simply use your smartphone for controlling and customizing the electronic functions.



Another cool feature is the satellite theft control system, which allows you to use the app in order to locate your motorcycle.



The Smart Clutch System (SCS) allows you to choose whether to use the lever on the handlebar or to let the automatic system do the job. According to the manufacturer, this helps the rider “concentrate on the road” and enjoy more comfort, especially on long journeys.



The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce RC SCS sports even cooler electronic updates than the



