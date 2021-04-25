Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100 Years of Existence with Epic All-Inclusive Tours

2 Rare 1981 Honda Motocompo Scooter Pops Up in California With Just 500 Miles

Moto enthusiasts can begin to book their tickets now. Plus, those who will purchase a Moto Guzzi E5 after participating in a Motto Guzzi trip are eligible for a $725 (€600) bonus. First known as the Società Anonima Moto Guzzi that was founded in 1921, this motorcycle brand is deeply rooted in Italian history. The first motorcycle produced and released by Motto Guzzi was the Normale, a model that actually stood out from what typical motorcycles looked like at the time.In 1928, Giuseppe, brother of the brand’s founder, Carlo Guzzi, took the Moto Guzzi GT 500 on an epic 3,730 miles (6,000 km) ride from Mandello, Italy, to northern Norway. This not only demonstrated the bike’s performance, but was also the starting point of the Moto Guzzi Tours In 2021, Moto Guzzi is celebrating 100 years of performance and hard work, and what better way to do so than with “a trip that is set to go down in history?” The Tour begins in Sardinia, from 25 to 31 of May. This week brings a complete tour of the island, with spectacular rides along the coastline.It then continues with a 1,243 miles (2,000 km) ride through the Balkans, in the first week of July. The Balkans Tour includes exciting destinations such as the Dalmatian Coast and the Durmitor National Par.The month of July ends with a ride in the Dolomites, where some of the most beautiful natural areas in the world are located. The Nordkapp tour, from August 17 to September 12, takes the riders across the Norwegian coast, to Nordkapp, then moving on to the Baltic States.The final Italian destination is famous Tuscany, in October, and the final destination outside of Italy is a full tour of Tunisia at the end of October.The Centenary Journey trips are all-inclusive and the attendees will have access to all Moto Guzz i models, including special editions of the V7, V9, V85TT.Moto enthusiasts can begin to book their tickets now. Plus, those who will purchase a Moto Guzzi E5 after participating in a Motto Guzzi trip are eligible for a $725 (€600) bonus.