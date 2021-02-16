1990 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic Barn Find Sitting Since 1998, Still Complete

Exclusive Interview With the CEO of Solar EV Charging Company Beam Global

While most of us love barn finds because they typically bring back a car everybody was believed to be long gone, people discover all kinds of cool stuff in abandoned storage spaces. Many of those come with an interesting history that makes a restoration project worth the time and effort. 7 photos



Needless to say, for a bike that’s been parked for so long, this Ultra Classic certainly looks pretty good, and the photos we have included in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves. While the dust still on the bike gives it a somewhat mysterious barn find vibe, there’s a chance it ends up shining like new after a thorough cleaning and a few small fixes here and there.



Speaking of fixes, we’re not being provided with any specifics on what works and what doesn’t, though the seller does say this Harley needs some TLC. So we don’t know if the original 81-ci (1.3-liter) engine developing 64 hp is still working or not, but on the other hand, we do know the bike comes with 58,000 miles (93,341 kilometers), all said to be original.



The good news is the barn find



The Ultra Classic also has the original paint, and this is good news given it’s been sitting for so long, though you’d only be able to figure out its actual condition after a thorough cleaning.



