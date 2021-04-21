This Custom 1982 Moto Guzzi Le Mans III Will Perform as Well as It Looks

4 Crashed Moto Guzzi 1000SP Spada Gets Second Chance at Life in Bespoke Form

Significant handling upgrades are accomplished thanks to refurbished forks, Wilbers shock absorbers, and Brembo disc brakes. Lastly, a revised wiring harness powers the creature’s electrical accessories, such as its new lighting units and the Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge you’ll spot behind the front fairing. Over three decades have passed since the birth of Germany’s HT Moto, so we were filled with grief upon learning this enterprise ceased its activity. Although the firm still commercializes its state-of-the-art aftermarket modules under a rebranded entity named Seby Poly, the fact that we’ll never see another bespoke Guzzi roll out of this workshop is truly heartbreaking. I mean, would you just look at the sheer level of craftmanship that’s gone into the 1982 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III featured here?In stock form, the Italian warrior carries an air-cooled 844cc V-twin powerplant, with a compression ratio of 9.5:1. At optimal rpms, the engine is capable of supplying 81 hp and 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque to a shaft final drive via a five-speed gearbox. This state of affairs enables Mandello del Lario’s fiend to run the quarter-mile in 12.6 seconds at 106 mph (170 kph).HT Moto began the transformation by honoring the stallion ’s engine with a plethora of premium components to unlock its true potential. The new items include 40-mm (1.57-inch) Dell’Orto carburetors topped with velocity stacks, an aftermarket crankshaft and a twin-spark cylinder kit from their own inventory, as well as larger valves, a fresh cam and a stainless-steel exhaust system developed in-house.Furthermore, the mill received a 92-mm (3.62-inch) bore setup, while its clutch and flywheel have been tweaked accordingly. As such, its compression ratio experienced healthy growth to 11.0:1, resulting in a respectable power output of 90 horses at 7,600 revs. With the powertrain work complete, the bike’s aesthetic was the next thing on the list.The Guzzi is adorned with an assortment of graceful garments from head to toe, including a bespoke front fairing and a magnificent tail section. You will also find a flawless gas chamber and a unique front fender completing the custom attire. HT ’s machine crawls on 18-inch laced wheels, enveloped in grippy Continental tires on both ends.Significant handling upgrades are accomplished thanks to refurbished forks, Wilbers shock absorbers, and Brembo disc brakes. Lastly, a revised wiring harness powers the creature’s electrical accessories, such as its new lighting units and the Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge you’ll spot behind the front fairing.