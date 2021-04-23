1983 Honda Motocompo Scooter Is a Rare Japanese Import

Back in the early 1980s, Honda had a kooky idea to sell the tiny City hatchback with a foldable scooter in its trunk. It didn't really catch on at the time, but somehow the Motocompo has acquired a cult following. Neither the City nor the Motocompo were sold in the U.S., but a few examples have been imported from Japan in recent years. This 1983 Motocompo is one of them.
This is only the second Motocompo we found listed for sale in the U.S. in 2021. The first one was a 1981 version in all-original condition and with just 500 miles (805 km) on the odo. This one if from 1983, the Motocompo's final year on the market. But unlike the previous scooter, it has been repainted.
Originally finished in yellow, it now sports a white paint. The good news is that white was an original Motocompo color alongside yellow and red. And it comes complete with the "Motocompo" decals on the upper rear section.
The bike is otherwise in great condition save for "a couple of small cranks in the plastics" that are only visible "up close." The seller says it has been update with a more modern QR50 carburetor and new tires. The new carb needs some tuning to "get it perfect" and the old carburetor is included in the sale.
Despite all these upgrades, the Motocompo looks really authentic. There's no word as to how many miles it has on the odo, but it's safe to assume that no owner will drive one for too long. They're not exactly comfortable for long trips.
The bike features its original 49cc single-cylinder, two-stroke motor. It cranks out just 2.5 horsepower and pushes the bike to a top speed of around 25 mph (40 kph). Far from impressive, but you wouldn't want to go faster on this thing anyway.
Honda sold fewer than 54,000 of these bikes from 1981 to 1983 and some of them were sold as options for the small Honda City. The bike was actually designed to fit in the car's trunk and features folding handlebars, seat, and foot pegs.
With all these components folded into the plastic body, the Motocompo becomes a rectangular box-shaped thing that's only 46.7 inches long, 21.3 inches wide, and 9.4 inches tall (1,185 mm/540 mm/240 mm).
This bike is listed for $6,000 on Facebook Marketplace. That's a bit expensive given that it has been repainted though. The all-original bike we saw back in March went for $4,700. On the other hand, you won't find another Motocompo for sale in the U.S. anytime soon.
Originally finished in yellow, it now sports a white paint. The good news is that white was an original Motocompo color alongside yellow and red. And it comes complete with the "Motocompo" decals on the upper rear section.
The bike is otherwise in great condition save for "a couple of small cranks in the plastics" that are only visible "up close." The seller says it has been update with a more modern QR50 carburetor and new tires. The new carb needs some tuning to "get it perfect" and the old carburetor is included in the sale.
Despite all these upgrades, the Motocompo looks really authentic. There's no word as to how many miles it has on the odo, but it's safe to assume that no owner will drive one for too long. They're not exactly comfortable for long trips.
The bike features its original 49cc single-cylinder, two-stroke motor. It cranks out just 2.5 horsepower and pushes the bike to a top speed of around 25 mph (40 kph). Far from impressive, but you wouldn't want to go faster on this thing anyway.
Honda sold fewer than 54,000 of these bikes from 1981 to 1983 and some of them were sold as options for the small Honda City. The bike was actually designed to fit in the car's trunk and features folding handlebars, seat, and foot pegs.
With all these components folded into the plastic body, the Motocompo becomes a rectangular box-shaped thing that's only 46.7 inches long, 21.3 inches wide, and 9.4 inches tall (1,185 mm/540 mm/240 mm).
This bike is listed for $6,000 on Facebook Marketplace. That's a bit expensive given that it has been repainted though. The all-original bike we saw back in March went for $4,700. On the other hand, you won't find another Motocompo for sale in the U.S. anytime soon.