1983 Honda Motocompo Scooter Is a Rare Japanese Import

Back in the early 1980s, Honda had a kooky idea to sell the tiny City hatchback with a foldable scooter in its trunk. It didn't really catch on at the time, but somehow the Motocompo has acquired a cult following. Neither the City nor the Motocompo were sold in the U.S., but a few examples have been imported from Japan in recent years. This 1983 Motocompo is one of them.

8 photos