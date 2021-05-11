ChargePoint Comes to Android Auto, Here’s What the App Can Do for You

4 This 1962 Harley-Davidson KRTT Last Raced at Daytona 1968, Is Fully Original

1 Here’s the Road Glide Harley Will Use Against Indian in King of the Baggers

More on this:

Harley-Davidson LiveWire Motorcycle Is a Whole New EV Brand Now

We've known that Harley-Davidson wants to go big on electric motorcycles since February this year, when it was announcing a dedicated electric motorcycle division under the Hardwire Strategic Plan, as it was called. Now, a few months later, the brand launched LiveWire to hedge its bets on the rapidly increasing EV market. 44 photos EV trend has taken over not only the automotive world but also the riders of all kinds. So now, Harley-Davidson is trying to do something completely different than what we're all used to.



This new division took its name after kW ) motor, it's competition for the most rides out there.



When the idea was first revealed in 2014, it was described as "the most radical departure in the brand's 111-year history." On the other hand, others saw the introduction of the LiveWire and the development of an electrical product as part of a move toward customers who would not usually go for Harley's typical loud noise.



We can see that this is already unfolding in the automotive world where battery power is gaining traction. However, in the motorcycle community, most riders will still prefer the good old ICE engine and the very distinguishable roar.



While Harley promises to use new technology to appeal to a wider customer base,



The company announces that its first LiveWire branded motorcycle will launch later this year, on July 8th, and it will have its premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9th. While the company's traditional chrome and steel clientele might find it hard to stray away from their classic V-twin powered motorcycles, thetrend has taken over not only the automotive world but also the riders of all kinds. So now, Harley-Davidson is trying to do something completely different than what we're all used to.This new division took its name after Harley 's first electric bike that was introduced in 2019. With a maximum speed of 95 mph (153 kph), it can zoom from 0 to 60 mph (100 kph) in under 3.5 seconds, making it incredibly fast. Packing a 105 hp (78) motor, it's competition for the most rides out there.When the idea was first revealed in 2014, it was described as "the most radical departure in the brand's 111-year history." On the other hand, others saw the introduction of the LiveWire and the development of an electrical product as part of a move toward customers who would not usually go for Harley's typical loud noise.We can see that this is already unfolding in the automotive world where battery power is gaining traction. However, in the motorcycle community, most riders will still prefer the good oldengine and the very distinguishable roar.While Harley promises to use new technology to appeal to a wider customer base, LiveWire will run dedicated EV showrooms in select cities, starting with California. The division would still benefit from Harley's technical experience, manufacturing presence, supply chain networks, and global logistics capability, despite advertised as a different brand.The company announces that its first LiveWire branded motorcycle will launch later this year, on July 8th, and it will have its premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9th.

Editor's note: Gallery shows the existing Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Gallery shows the existing Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

load press release