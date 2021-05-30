The Super Soco TC Perfectly Blends Zero-Emission Technology and Retro Styling

There’s been a whole lot of movement in e-mobility these past years. Finally, after tuning and refining technology, it seems as though electric drive is ready to be applied to a wide range of vehicles. One team that seems to be running with e-mobility is Super Soco.
Back in 2015, Super Soco was founded through a major crowdfunding campaign that includes investments from companies like Xiaomi and several other large firms (according to the manufacturer’s website). Currently based in Shanghai, this motorcycle developer is taking things beyond fossil fuels and into an electric future. Products range from electric scooters to full-blown electric motorcycles.
As for the Super Soco TC, it’s technically classed as a 50cc moped, but the body design is meant to offer a café racer look. For now, I'll just be telling you all about why this machine is all the craze in any café you decide to stop.
What makes this bike so attractive is the design, but beyond that, the fact that it’s emission-less. Taking inspiration for '50s era, the TC offers a blend between old-school looks and new-school tech.
For bodywork, the TC includes 17-inch machined wheels with USD (upside-down/inverted) front fork and rear mono shock promise a smooth ride. With a vehicle weight of just 66 kg (145.5 lbs) without battery, that suspension can handle up to two passengers around town.
As it stands, the TC has a wheelbase of 1320 mm (52 in), ground clearance of 198 mm (7.8 in), and seat height of 770 mm (30.3 in). Coming in with a width of 703 mm (27.6 in), it’s rather slim.
Design aside, Soco equips the TC with a 1.5 kW rated power and 3.0 kW peak power motor from none other than Bosch. Does more need to be said? Bosch’s history with urban mobility and electric motors dates back to 1967 and has an entire division dedicated to the mobility sector. Well played Soco, well played.
One thing you’ll notice is that the motor is mounted directly into the rear hub and makes up most of the rear tire. With a matching spoke design atop the motor, it blends easily into the rest of the bike. Currently, the TC has a speed cap at 28 mph (45 kph for Europe) and puts out 55 Nm (40.5 lb-ft) of torque.
Sure, it may not sound very attractive, but this computer-controlled speed cap allows you to hop on a TC and go if you have nothing more than a standard driver’s license. No motorcycle license needed! Let me say that again. No motorcycle license needed!
If you were paying close attention, you’d noticed that this speed limit is computer-controlled. Guess what, I called up a friend of mine at Electric Is Better and he let me know that there’s a way to unlock the TC's speed cap and let it fly upwards of 90 kph (55.9 mph). However, at this point you’ll need that motorcycle license.
To help you control all this speed and power, Soco equips the TC with front and rear CBS technology. That said, the bike is equipped with two brake levers; no clutch needed.
The battery to power everything is an 11-kg (24-lb) removable lithium-ion battery with 30 Ah capacity. It's enough to give you an estimated range of around 44 miles (71 kilometers) depending on how you work the throttle. The trick is that the TC is dual-battery capable. Grab yourself another battery and extend your range up to 78 miles (126 kilometers). Those batteries will be hidden neatly underneath the seat. Once drained, a battery can be recharged in as little as 3 hours using the fast charger option.
Since the vehicle is electric, a battery management system (BMS) preventing overheating, over current, and short circuiting is also available. You can even ride the TC through rain and light mud.
It seems that this balance between retro looks and fresh technology is why Super Soco is booming right now. Currently, you can get a new TC for prices ranging anywhere from €3,500 ($4,267 at current exchange rates) to €4,500 ($5,486 at current exchange rates) depending on the dealership. I recommend shopping around as you might even find one for less.
Back in 2015, Super Soco was founded through a major crowdfunding campaign that includes investments from companies like Xiaomi and several other large firms (according to the manufacturer’s website). Currently based in Shanghai, this motorcycle developer is taking things beyond fossil fuels and into an electric future. Products range from electric scooters to full-blown electric motorcycles.
As for the Super Soco TC, it’s technically classed as a 50cc moped, but the body design is meant to offer a café racer look. For now, I'll just be telling you all about why this machine is all the craze in any café you decide to stop.
What makes this bike so attractive is the design, but beyond that, the fact that it’s emission-less. Taking inspiration for '50s era, the TC offers a blend between old-school looks and new-school tech.
For bodywork, the TC includes 17-inch machined wheels with USD (upside-down/inverted) front fork and rear mono shock promise a smooth ride. With a vehicle weight of just 66 kg (145.5 lbs) without battery, that suspension can handle up to two passengers around town.
As it stands, the TC has a wheelbase of 1320 mm (52 in), ground clearance of 198 mm (7.8 in), and seat height of 770 mm (30.3 in). Coming in with a width of 703 mm (27.6 in), it’s rather slim.
Design aside, Soco equips the TC with a 1.5 kW rated power and 3.0 kW peak power motor from none other than Bosch. Does more need to be said? Bosch’s history with urban mobility and electric motors dates back to 1967 and has an entire division dedicated to the mobility sector. Well played Soco, well played.
One thing you’ll notice is that the motor is mounted directly into the rear hub and makes up most of the rear tire. With a matching spoke design atop the motor, it blends easily into the rest of the bike. Currently, the TC has a speed cap at 28 mph (45 kph for Europe) and puts out 55 Nm (40.5 lb-ft) of torque.
Sure, it may not sound very attractive, but this computer-controlled speed cap allows you to hop on a TC and go if you have nothing more than a standard driver’s license. No motorcycle license needed! Let me say that again. No motorcycle license needed!
If you were paying close attention, you’d noticed that this speed limit is computer-controlled. Guess what, I called up a friend of mine at Electric Is Better and he let me know that there’s a way to unlock the TC's speed cap and let it fly upwards of 90 kph (55.9 mph). However, at this point you’ll need that motorcycle license.
To help you control all this speed and power, Soco equips the TC with front and rear CBS technology. That said, the bike is equipped with two brake levers; no clutch needed.
The battery to power everything is an 11-kg (24-lb) removable lithium-ion battery with 30 Ah capacity. It's enough to give you an estimated range of around 44 miles (71 kilometers) depending on how you work the throttle. The trick is that the TC is dual-battery capable. Grab yourself another battery and extend your range up to 78 miles (126 kilometers). Those batteries will be hidden neatly underneath the seat. Once drained, a battery can be recharged in as little as 3 hours using the fast charger option.
Since the vehicle is electric, a battery management system (BMS) preventing overheating, over current, and short circuiting is also available. You can even ride the TC through rain and light mud.
It seems that this balance between retro looks and fresh technology is why Super Soco is booming right now. Currently, you can get a new TC for prices ranging anywhere from €3,500 ($4,267 at current exchange rates) to €4,500 ($5,486 at current exchange rates) depending on the dealership. I recommend shopping around as you might even find one for less.