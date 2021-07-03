2014 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Uses Special Paint and Wire Wheels to Stand Out

Back in 2014, the year the Harley-Davidson V-Rod we have here comes from, the American bike maker’s family of muscle two-wheelers called VRSC was on the way out the door. By 2017, production of the Milwaukee muscle would cease, taking Harley out of a segment it entered at the turn of the millennium.
Having arrived onto the market as the first modern-day Harley street model with double overhead camshafts and liquid cooling, the VRSC was made in several variants, starting with the widely-praised V-Rod and ending with the Night Rod and non-street legal Destroyer.
The family quickly became a favorite for the global custom industry, with shops outside America finding the V-Rods particularly appealing for their projects.
All the way over in Russia, a shop by the name Box39 has created an entire family of custom V-Rods using nothing more than in-house-made wheels, special paints, and other relatively minor changes to the stock bikes.
The family is called Giotto, and we’ve already seen a number of its members taking the center stage in recent weeks here on autoevolution. This weekend’s Russian Harley build is the Giotto 5, a project based on a 2014 V-Rod and completed last year.
For the 5 the shop went for 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire wheels. Their copper-matte color (we’re not told if it wears a funky name like other colors use to) is a perfect match for the hue used on the plastic body kit that wraps around the fuel tank, airbox and radiator, and a perfect contrast for the black on the seat, fork, engine, and custom exhaust system.
Like all other Box39 projects we talked about, the cost of this 2020 build is not known, and the ultimate fate of the finished project is equally as mysterious.
