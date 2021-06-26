Black Body and Red Custom Wheels Make This Harley-Davidson V-Rod One of a Kind

Back at the turn of the millennium, Harley-Davidson decided to attack a new segment. And it didn’t settle for lesser ones but went for the muscle bike scene where only the toughest of the toughest get involved. And for what it’s worth, Milwaukee did a pretty decent job.
The bike created for the task of taking on the competition was called VRSC (V-twin racing street custom). In the 16 or so years on the market, it came in many forms, but people generally know it as the V-Rod.
Powered by a mighty Revolution Engine, the bike quickly climbed the ladder to success and even ended up on the drag strip as the Destroyer. But as with all things in life, success didn’t last forever, and Harley discontinued the line in 2017.
Many of the remaining V-Rods have since taken to the custom scene and have been modified heavily by shops across the world. Europe, in particular, seems to have a soft spot for V-Rods, with Russia’s Box39 even coming up with an 18-example strong family of custom bikes called Giotto.
The Russian garage likes to keep things simple and generally uses about the same plastic body kit and other modifications across the family. They do like to play with the wheels, though, most of them made in-house, and with the paint, and the results are more often than not spectacular.
The bike you’re looking at is the Giotto 4, and it’s a 2014 V-Rod whose transformation was completed last year. The wheels on it, somewhat similar to the ones used on the Giotto 2, come in 21-inch front and 18-inch rear sizes and have been painted this time in red, a color that works wonders with the beefed-up, black body of the project.
We are not told how much the bike cost to transform.
Powered by a mighty Revolution Engine, the bike quickly climbed the ladder to success and even ended up on the drag strip as the Destroyer. But as with all things in life, success didn’t last forever, and Harley discontinued the line in 2017.
Many of the remaining V-Rods have since taken to the custom scene and have been modified heavily by shops across the world. Europe, in particular, seems to have a soft spot for V-Rods, with Russia’s Box39 even coming up with an 18-example strong family of custom bikes called Giotto.
The Russian garage likes to keep things simple and generally uses about the same plastic body kit and other modifications across the family. They do like to play with the wheels, though, most of them made in-house, and with the paint, and the results are more often than not spectacular.
The bike you’re looking at is the Giotto 4, and it’s a 2014 V-Rod whose transformation was completed last year. The wheels on it, somewhat similar to the ones used on the Giotto 2, come in 21-inch front and 18-inch rear sizes and have been painted this time in red, a color that works wonders with the beefed-up, black body of the project.
We are not told how much the bike cost to transform.