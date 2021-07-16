Ashton Kutcher Bought a Ticket to Fly to Space With Virgin, Backed Out

1 Here’s the Road Glide Harley Will Use Against Indian in King of the Baggers

More on this:

Say Aloha to the New Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa Apparel Collection

Just days after introducing its latest bike, the Sportster S , Harley-Davidson rolls out another eye-catching novelty. This time, we’re talking about apparel and accessories. Because you have to look the part, when you’re riding a Harley (or at least pretend to look the part, even if don’t own one). 8 photos



It’s one thing to collaborate with a celebrity just because they’re trending at the moment, and a whole different thing to work with someone who understands and values the brand. Jason brought his unique, laid-back and “exotic” style to the mix, noticeable through discreet accents, like the word Aloha, across the collection.



His personal touch blended well with the vintage-inspired style of the pieces, meant as a tribute to



So, what are the Harley fans in for? A total of 16 items, including vintage tees, racing jerseys, aloha shirts (of course), along with the timeless casual leather jacket, plus 2 custom-printed bandanas.



The colorful aloha shirts are, by far, the most striking part of the collection, just because you wouldn’t necessarily associate them with Harley. But Momoa does manage to pull the whole “motorcycle-rider look”, even with this special twist.



If a collaboration between Momoa and Harley seems familiar, that’s because at the beginning of 2021, the actor was part of Harley’s



Of course, the Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa Collection is a limited-edition, available only on the bike maker’s official website and at the Shop on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus, in Milwaukee. The new Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa Collection is here: a capsule-collection consisting dedicated to men’s apparel and a few matching accessories. The Aquaman actor seems like a great choice for a summer Harley-Davidson collection, not only because of his Polynesian heritage and love for the “Aloha” culture, but also because he is a self-proclaimed “true fan of Harley-Davidson.”It’s one thing to collaborate with a celebrity just because they’re trending at the moment, and a whole different thing to work with someone who understands and values the brand. Jason brought his unique, laid-back and “exotic” style to the mix, noticeable through discreet accents, like the word Aloha, across the collection.His personal touch blended well with the vintage-inspired style of the pieces, meant as a tribute to Harley-Davidson’s lineage So, what are the Harley fans in for? A total of 16 items, including vintage tees, racing jerseys, aloha shirts (of course), along with the timeless casual leather jacket, plus 2 custom-printed bandanas.The colorful aloha shirts are, by far, the most striking part of the collection, just because you wouldn’t necessarily associate them with Harley. But Momoa does manage to pull the whole “motorcycle-rider look”, even with this special twist.If a collaboration between Momoa and Harley seems familiar, that’s because at the beginning of 2021, the actor was part of Harley’s first-ever digital event , among other people. The event was supposed to show fans what to expect from their favorite brand in the following period, and it probably was the starting point for a collaboration with the actor.Of course, the Harley-Davidson Museum X Jason Momoa Collection is a limited-edition, available only on the bike maker’s official website and at the Shop on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus, in Milwaukee.

load press release