Harley-Davidson Night Rod Tries Red Wheels for a Change, They Fit Just Right

Looking at all the custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles we’ve seen these past few years, one could be tricked into thinking all it takes to make a bike special is to slap an insane color on it and install a couple of fancy wheels. But we all know deep down it takes much more than that to get all things right.
Take the Night Rod we have here. Part of the VRSC family that existed in Milwaukee between 2001 and 2017, the Night Rod came about in 2006 and quickly turned into a favorite base for custom projects all around the world, especially in Europe.
A number of them were significantly transformed by some of the shops there, while others were modified just enough to let everyone know they’re no longer stock while at the same time retaining the unmistakable look of the range.
The one we have here falls somewhere in between. It rolled out the doors of a German shop called Bad Boy Customs, which performed its usual magic on the thing and renamed it, on account of some of the parts used for the bike, Geo Black 300 Red Matt Rim. Quite revealing, right?
The most in-your-face attribute of this build is, of course, the pair of wheels. They are sized 19 inches front and 18 inches rear, shod in Avon tires, and painted in matt red, a much more intense hue than the orange used for the Geo 280.
The shop didn’t limit itself to the wheels, though. The Harley got custom things like a rear fender, new covers all over, a new saddle, an air ride suspension to make it all look good, and a shop-made exhaust system. We are not told if other changes have been made to the bike’s engine.
And even if it may not look like it, all the changes made (full list here) are worth close to €12,000, which would be around $14,200 at today’s exchange rates.
