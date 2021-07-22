5 Here’s the Road Glide Harley Will Use Against Indian in King of the Baggers

Harley-Davidson Shishigaya Is a Mesh of Parts, Old School Look Works Great

Fancy a modern Harley-Davidson with old-school looks? Look no further than this customized two-wheeler, coming to our screens all the way from Japan. 53 photos



You can find the full details on the build, one of the coolest from the Japanese shop we’ve featured so far, What you’re looking at was initially a 2017 Softail . It somehow got into the hands and workshop of Japanese custom specialist Bad Land, and got turned into this amazing, old school look and feel motorcycle, christened by its maker Shishigaya Style No. 1.Like with pretty much all other builds signed by Bad Land , this one too is a remarkable collection of custom parts coming from a variety of shops, and made to fit together in an amazing and elegant way.Sitting inside the frame to power the beast is a Screamin’ Eagle 110 monster of an engine that breaths through a Paughco exhaust system. The engine spins OEM front and rear wheels, and gets its fuel from an equally OEM tank, massaged into a different form by Bad Land.Also original equipments are the headlight and air cleaner (it too modified), but that’s about it, the rest is aftermarket. The fork comes from W&W Cycles, which also supplies the large front fender and handlebar, both tinkered with by the builder. The various covers that went into the project have been sourced from Ken's Factory, and the grill behind which the headlight sits is signed by Rough Crafts.The bike was completed last year, but we are not being told how much it took the Japanese to put this thing together, or how much it cost to make. You can however get a taste of how work on it looked like in the attached gallery, which shows both the finished product, and some work-in-progress shots.You can find the full details on the build, one of the coolest from the Japanese shop we’ve featured so far, at this link