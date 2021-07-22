Pre-Owned Harley-Davidsons Get New Home on Bike Maker’s Own Website

If you’re in the market for a pre-owned Harley-Davidson, then you have a major problem: there are to many places to look for one, and that can make the search a bit disconcerting. Now, in a bid to make things easier, Harley-Davidson itself may end up complicating things some more with the launch of its own dedicated marketplace.
Called H-D1, the virtual showroom will host both certified pre-owned (Harley got into this game this April) and other used bikes wearing the Milwaukee company’s logos.
The company promises “the most comprehensive opportunity to search, experience, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America. “
The service will first be available to buyers and sellers in the United States and will include the “entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from our participating dealer network, that will be available for our customers to browse and customize online.”
As announced back in April, to be eligible for the certified pre-owned motorcycle program a bike has to be no more than five model years old, read less than 25,000 miles (40,200 km) on the odometer, and come with no aftermarket modifications to the engine, transmission, chassis, or electrical system.
All bikes sold through this program are subjected to a “110-point quality-assurance inspection,” and recalls or a blocked VIN status verification.
When sold, bikes will go with a one-year warranty (with a $50 deductible charge per claim) for the engine and transmission, and a free one-year membership in the Harley Owners Group (HOG).
Remember though, if certified is not your thing, the new marketplace is where you’ll find all sorts of crazy Harley’s available in your area.
Harley hints it plans on expanding the H-D1 Marketplace to more markets soon, looking to transform its website into the main hub for all things Milwaukee. We’re not being told, for now, what’s next on this front.
