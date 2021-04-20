Harley-Davidson Goes Into the Certified Pre-Owned Market With First Such Program

Despite the glamorous image it projects, Harley-Davidson is still not where it thinks it belongs, business-wise. That’s why the Milwaukee company is trying all sorts of new recipes, from launching a two-wheeler, the Pan America, for a segment it ignored until now to rolling out its first-ever certified pre-owned motorcycle program.
The latter move was announced by Harley this week as a means to “strengthen our competitive position” and “drive Harley-Davidson desirability.”
To be run through the nationwide dealership network, the program will have all eligible pre-owned motorcycles checked and then resold with a one-year warranty.
According to the bike maker, an eligible bike means one that is no more than five model years old, reads less than 25,000 miles (40,200 km) on the odometer and has no aftermarket modifications made to the engine, transmission, chassis, or electrical system.
Each bike will be subject to a “110-point quality-assurance inspection,” and then the ride’s recalls or a blocked VIN status will be verified. Harleys brought in for the program will also have to be free of accidents and all service operations up to date.
The one-year warranty (with a $50 deductible charge per claim) covers the engine and transmission. Those who chose to buy a used Harley will also get a free one-year membership in the Harley Owners Group and the perks that come with that. The bike maker also plans to offer financing for these motorcycles.
“We believe this program will drive Harley-Davidson desirability and enhance the overall customer experience, allowing more riders to have access to our motorcycles and provide them with an added level of confidence in their purchase,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson, in a statement.
You can find the full list of dealers taking part in the Harley program, as well as additional details about it at the following link.
To be run through the nationwide dealership network, the program will have all eligible pre-owned motorcycles checked and then resold with a one-year warranty.
According to the bike maker, an eligible bike means one that is no more than five model years old, reads less than 25,000 miles (40,200 km) on the odometer and has no aftermarket modifications made to the engine, transmission, chassis, or electrical system.
Each bike will be subject to a “110-point quality-assurance inspection,” and then the ride’s recalls or a blocked VIN status will be verified. Harleys brought in for the program will also have to be free of accidents and all service operations up to date.
The one-year warranty (with a $50 deductible charge per claim) covers the engine and transmission. Those who chose to buy a used Harley will also get a free one-year membership in the Harley Owners Group and the perks that come with that. The bike maker also plans to offer financing for these motorcycles.
“We believe this program will drive Harley-Davidson desirability and enhance the overall customer experience, allowing more riders to have access to our motorcycles and provide them with an added level of confidence in their purchase,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson, in a statement.
You can find the full list of dealers taking part in the Harley program, as well as additional details about it at the following link.