Harley-Davidson New LiveWire One Is a LiveWire With a Big Price Drop

Harley-Davidson just dropped the LiveWire One, the first electric motorcycle under the company's new all-electric brand, LiveWire. Built on the experience of the original LiveWire, it's basically the old bike we know, but this time, it's got a slightly different package and an eye-catching price tag.
The concept of an electric Harley was first announced in 2014, and at the time, it was called "the most drastic shift in the brand's 111-year history." Released in 2019, the LiveWire was designed for a new type of customer than their classic V-twin powered motorcycle enthusiasts.
Back then, the company had a hard time marketing the bike to younger motorcycle riders. Part of the problem was the pricing, which at $29,799 placed LiveWire on the high end of the motorcycle market. Now, following this year's earlier announcement of its new dedicated all-electric brand, Harley introduced another electric bike to address the problem.
While this second bike doesn't look like it has received many modifications (aside from the rebranding, renaming), there's one big change that the LiveWire One comes with. From almost 30K, the bike's cost will start at $21,999 before any applicable tax credits.
Harley hasn't revealed too many details about its performance, but we do know that the LiveWire One still comes with the same 146 miles (235 km) city range as the original, and it will be equipped with a 6-axis IMU and advanced rider systems. The bike will also feature DC fast charging that will fill it up with electric power from 0-100% in just one hour or 0-80% in 45 minutes.
On July 18th, LiveWire ONE will make its premiere at IMS North California, but riders can pre-order it on LiveWire's official website ahead of its debut. Currently, only 12 dealerships located in California, New York, and Texas will sell the e-bike. Harley did, however, specify that it plans to add more locations for the fall.
Back then, the company had a hard time marketing the bike to younger motorcycle riders. Part of the problem was the pricing, which at $29,799 placed LiveWire on the high end of the motorcycle market. Now, following this year's earlier announcement of its new dedicated all-electric brand, Harley introduced another electric bike to address the problem.
While this second bike doesn't look like it has received many modifications (aside from the rebranding, renaming), there's one big change that the LiveWire One comes with. From almost 30K, the bike's cost will start at $21,999 before any applicable tax credits.
Harley hasn't revealed too many details about its performance, but we do know that the LiveWire One still comes with the same 146 miles (235 km) city range as the original, and it will be equipped with a 6-axis IMU and advanced rider systems. The bike will also feature DC fast charging that will fill it up with electric power from 0-100% in just one hour or 0-80% in 45 minutes.
On July 18th, LiveWire ONE will make its premiere at IMS North California, but riders can pre-order it on LiveWire's official website ahead of its debut. Currently, only 12 dealerships located in California, New York, and Texas will sell the e-bike. Harley did, however, specify that it plans to add more locations for the fall.