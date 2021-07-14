2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S Boldly Goes Beyond All Expectations

The Sportster legend lives on: Harley-Davidson launched the next-generation Sportster S, a custom motorcycle that looks as stunning as a show bike, rocks a powerful new engine and comes with all the latest tech that you would expect for a safe, connected and full-on ride.
There’s nothing understated about the new Sportster S, starting with its bold color scheme that brings touches of chocolate brown, burgundy and ivory to this black beauty. “A wolf in wolf’s clothing” – said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of styling and design, to summarize the new bike’s design and character.
The vigorous silhouette, the imposing front tire and the Daymaker Signature LED headlamp with its distinctive oval shape are all elements that visually express the bike’s power.
Then, you feel that power as soon as you get on the Sportster S. The low handlebar, forward foot controls, plus adjustable brake and clutch hand levers help you feel in control at once. It’s time to unleash the natural force of the 1250cc Revolution Max 1250T engine. A new version of the latest Harley liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, the tuned Revolution Max delivers 121 HP and powerful torque at low RPM.
Several steps were taken to reduce the weight of the Sportster’s new version. The traditional frame was cast out, with the engine being integrated into the chassis, and the use of lightweight materials also helped keep the overall weight down. The result is a bike that weighs no more than 502 lbs. (228 kg).
Premium, adjustable front and rear SHOWA suspension and Brembo braking components enhance performance, while the chassis is stiffened by eliminating the frame and modifying the trellis swingarm design, for even more precise handling.
With the new Sportster S, you can choose one of the 3 pre-programmed Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain), or one of the 2 Custom Modes that allow you to tailor the ride settings even more to your liking.
A set of safety technologies keep you in control even when the road gets challenging, and the round, 4” TFT screen provides all the data you might need, while the Harley-Davidson App keeps you connected. Add to this the two dedicated power points for heated hand grips and riding gear, and you can see that the Sportster S has got you covered anytime, in any situation.
You still have to wait until fall to feast your eyes on the new Sportster S, because that’s when it will be dropping at Harley-Davidson dealerships, with pricing starting at $14,999.
The vigorous silhouette, the imposing front tire and the Daymaker Signature LED headlamp with its distinctive oval shape are all elements that visually express the bike’s power.
Then, you feel that power as soon as you get on the Sportster S. The low handlebar, forward foot controls, plus adjustable brake and clutch hand levers help you feel in control at once. It’s time to unleash the natural force of the 1250cc Revolution Max 1250T engine. A new version of the latest Harley liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, the tuned Revolution Max delivers 121 HP and powerful torque at low RPM.
Several steps were taken to reduce the weight of the Sportster’s new version. The traditional frame was cast out, with the engine being integrated into the chassis, and the use of lightweight materials also helped keep the overall weight down. The result is a bike that weighs no more than 502 lbs. (228 kg).
Premium, adjustable front and rear SHOWA suspension and Brembo braking components enhance performance, while the chassis is stiffened by eliminating the frame and modifying the trellis swingarm design, for even more precise handling.
With the new Sportster S, you can choose one of the 3 pre-programmed Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain), or one of the 2 Custom Modes that allow you to tailor the ride settings even more to your liking.
A set of safety technologies keep you in control even when the road gets challenging, and the round, 4” TFT screen provides all the data you might need, while the Harley-Davidson App keeps you connected. Add to this the two dedicated power points for heated hand grips and riding gear, and you can see that the Sportster S has got you covered anytime, in any situation.
You still have to wait until fall to feast your eyes on the new Sportster S, because that’s when it will be dropping at Harley-Davidson dealerships, with pricing starting at $14,999.