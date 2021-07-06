Harley-Davidson Izanagi Is Japanese Creation God at Work

3 Here’s the Road Glide Harley Will Use Against Indian in King of the Baggers

In Japanese culture, the name Izanagi represents the god of creation. Together with sister-wife Izanami, Izanagi is responsible for making the Japanese islands and a number of other gods, including sun and moon deities Amaterasu and Tsukuyomi. 31 photos



The motorcycle you’re looking at is the work of a Japanese custom shop that goes by the name Bad Land, whose



That’s because the original frame of the bike is no longer stock. It has been changed a bit to be able to accommodate a replacement S&S 124 engine that breaths through a shiny, Bad Land-made exhaust system.



The Japanese shop itself is also responsible for making things like the uniquely designed headlight, front and rear fenders, handlebar, gas and oil tank, exhaust, and front spoiler.



These Japanese-made bits were paired with items coming from other parts makers. The Super Steve wheels, sized 21-inch front and 18-inch rear, wear the logo of Rick's Motorcycles, while the forward controls and brake calipers come from Performance Machine.



The Izanagi motorcycle was first shown by Bad Land in 2018, but sadly we have no information on what happened to it since. We are also not being told how much the contraption cost to put together.



You can have a look at all the parts that went into making this two-wheeler and go through some other Bad Land projects at this link