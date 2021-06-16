Suzuki Drops the GSX-S950 A2-Friendly and Street-Perfect Bike, Coming in August

Want to enjoy the experience of riding an amazing, powerful bike, but your A2 license is keeping you back? Well, get ready to have an unforgettable summer, because you could be riding the new, A2 license-friendly Suzuki GSX-S950.
You may be used to hearing mostly about peak performance and aggressiveness when it comes to Suzuki bikes, but this time it’s more about a laid-back kind of fun. Whether you’re a newer or returning rider, the new GSX-S950 with 95PS (70kW) peak power could become your best companion. And what’s even better is that it can be restricted to 47.5PS (35kW), to comply with A2 license regulations.
Although it doesn’t have the same peak power as the GSX-S1000, the new bike’s 999cc four-stroke DOHC liquid-cooled engine shares DNA with the race-winning model. Based on the GSX-S1000 platform, this beginner-friendly bike can still deliver 92 Nm of peak torque, while the familiar slip and assist clutch keeps the ride smooth, allowing the rider to have better control when shifting down into corners.
Moving on to the build of the 950, you will notice the sharp lines, bulkier mid-section and slim front and rear end sections, which resemble the GSX-S1000’s well-known aggressive stance. Plus, the stacked LED headlights and LED taillight are part of the new headlight design that the 2 bikes share.
There were some changes made to the chassis, including the use of Tokico front brake calipers and straight bars, while the 1.7” (43 mm) KYB front forks were used so that the final package would be more affordable. Other than that, the twin-spar aluminum frame, bespoke Dunlop Roadsport 2 tires, seat, and 5-gallon (19 liters) fuel tank are the same. Also, to help newer riders and A2 license-holders, an easy start function and a three-mode traction control system increase control on different types of roads and in various riding conditions.
If you’re ready to embark on new adventures with the Suzuki GSX-S950, pick your favorite color out of the 3, and be prepared for August, when the bike will become available.
The price has not been confirmed yet, but it will most likely be affordable for new riders.
