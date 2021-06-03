4 Suzuki GSX-R750 “Helium” Is a Divine Custom Gixxer Prepared for the Racetrack

3 The New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Is More Aggressive and More High Tech Than Ever

1 Intel Says the World Will Need Several Years to Resolve the Lack of Chips

More on this:

Live the Pure Old-School Gixxer Experience With This Tidy 1988 Suzuki GSX-R750

Act swiftly and you may just get to see this retro gem parked outside your house. 27 photos



When the tachometer hits 10,000 spins per minute, a peak torque output figure of 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be channeled to a chain final drive via a six-speed constant mesh transmission. This whole shebang translates to a healthy top speed of no less than 154 mph (248 kph). Additionally, the ‘88 MY Gixxer will run the quarter-mile distance in eleven seconds at 126 mph (203 kph).



Suzuki’s two-wheeled legend sits on a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) telescopic forks at the front and a high-performance monoshock on the other end. The front three-spoke cast wheel comes equipped with dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors and four-piston calipers, while its rear sibling wears a 230 mm (9 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper. Finally, the



Now, let’s skip the other technical details and get to the point. The bike you’re seeing in these photos is being auctioned off at no reserve until tomorrow afternoon (Friday, June 4). If we’ve caught your attention, we’d strongly encourage that you take a minute to check this old-school Gixxer out on Bring A Trailer. At the time of this article, you’d need just over four grand to top the current bid.



Not only does this Within its aluminum skeleton, the 1988 Suzuki GSX-R750 packs a twin-cooled 748cc inline-four powerplant. This vicious piece of machinery prides itself with a total of sixteen valves, four Mikuni “Slingshot” carburetors and a solid compression ratio of 10.9:1. At an ear-shattering 11,000 rpm, the engine is capable of supplying up to 112 feral horses.When the tachometer hits 10,000 spins per minute, a peak torque output figure of 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be channeled to a chain final drive via a six-speed constant mesh transmission. This whole shebang translates to a healthy top speed of no less than 154 mph (248 kph). Additionally, the ‘88 MY Gixxer will run the quarter-mile distance in eleven seconds at 126 mph (203 kph).Suzuki’s two-wheeled legend sits on a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) telescopic forks at the front and a high-performance monoshock on the other end. The front three-spoke cast wheel comes equipped with dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors and four-piston calipers, while its rear sibling wears a 230 mm (9 inches) disc and a single-piston caliper. Finally, the GSX-R750 will tip the scales at 430 lbs (195 kg) before receiving any fluids.Now, let’s skip the other technical details and get to the point. The bike you’re seeing in these photos is being auctioned off at no reserve until tomorrow afternoon (Friday, June 4). If we’ve caught your attention, we’d strongly encourage that you take a minute to check this old-school Gixxer out on Bring A Trailer. At the time of this article, you’d need just over four grand to top the current bid.Not only does this creature look rather well-kept, it also houses a selection of mechanical upgrades to ensure optimal performance. In the powertrain department, the inline-four leviathan was treated to a Yoshimura exhaust system, as well as higher-spec Mikuni carbs topped with K&N pod filters. On the other hand, front suspension duties are taken good care of by modern forks.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.