4 The New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Is More Aggressive and More High Tech Than Ever

More on this:

Spotless 1976 Suzuki GT185 Goes Under the Hammer With 250 Miles on Its Odometer

Given its impeccable condition, time appears to have stood still for this GT185. 25 photos



Here’s the catch; this sexy thing has only been ridden for 250 miles (402 km), so it’s practically as good as new! For the time being, the highest bid on the bike in question is $3,000, and you may place yours until Thursday, May 13. To give you a better idea as to what we’re dealing with here, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about the machine’s main specs and features.



Within its single downtube frame, the ‘76 MY Suzuki



The twin-cylinder mill feeds its modest force to a five-speed transmission, which sends it over to the rear 18-inch wheel via of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a humble top speed of 78 mph (126 kph) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of 13.9 seconds.



Sure enough, these statistics can’t be described as impressive, but abundant power isn’t necessarily your primary concern when purchasing a classic gem. The GT185 is by no means a speed demon and that’s perfectly fine, because it isn’t trying to be. Suzuki’s small-displacement creature is all about sheer two-stroke joy, so we’d strongly encourage you to seize this Those of you who have a soft spot for vintage two-wheelers will be pleased to learn that a 1976 variant from Suzuki ’s GT185 range is currently being auctioned at no reserve on Bring A Trailer – one of the most popular online auctioning platforms across the United States. You will immediately notice that it almost looks as if it just rolled off the production line, which is quite remarkable for a motorcycle that’s been released 45 years ago.Here’s the catch; this sexy thing has only been ridden for 250 miles (402 km), so it’s practically as good as new! For the time being, the highest bid on the bike in question is $3,000, and you may place yours until Thursday, May 13. To give you a better idea as to what we’re dealing with here, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about the machine’s main specs and features.Within its single downtube frame, the ‘76 MY Suzuki GT185 carries a two-stroke 184cc parallel-twin engine, with a compression ratio of 7.0:1. At about 7,500 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of summoning up to 21 ponies, while a peak torque output figure of 15 pound-feet (20 Nm) will be achieved when the tachometer hits 6,000 revs.The twin-cylinder mill feeds its modest force to a five-speed transmission, which sends it over to the rear 18-inch wheel via of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a humble top speed of 78 mph (126 kph) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of 13.9 seconds.Sure enough, these statistics can’t be described as impressive, but abundant power isn’t necessarily your primary concern when purchasing a classic gem. The GT185 is by no means a speed demon and that’s perfectly fine, because it isn’t trying to be. Suzuki’s small-displacement creature is all about sheer two-stroke joy, so we’d strongly encourage you to seize this opportunity if that happens to be your thing.