The New Suzuki GSX-S1000 Is More Aggressive and More High Tech Than Ever

Suzuki has decided to finally spoil us with a redesigned GSX-S1000 model. Launched on April 26th, the 2021 naked is tuned for the street with an increased engine power output and new tech, all wrapped in a renewed aggressive look. It certainly does live by the name of „The Beauty of Naked Aggression.”
Its upgraded face is characterized by the newly developed, vertically stacked pair of mono-focus type LED headlights, which give it its sharp look. There is also a new rear LED light, flanked by LED indicators.
The twin-spar aluminum chassis remains the same as the previous model. What’s new is the handlebar that’s 23 mm wider and 20 mm closer to the rider to improve comfort without compromising handling.
The suspension is provided by fully adjustable KYB front forks and a preload and rebound damping adjustable rear shock, all with revamped settings from the previous version. Its front 310 mm discs are fitted with Brembo monobloc calipers.
The 999 cm3 four-cylinder engine has been retained, but it got some work done, thus achieving compliance with the demanding Euro 5 standard. According to the Japanese brand, the new four-cylinder has considerably more power and a broader torque to deliver an ideal naked sports bike performance. The tank capacity also increased from 17 to 19 liter, giving us a range of 194 miles (312 km).
The peak power is also higher, giving us a bit more force with 152 hp at 11,000 RPM. Other modifications include a new intake and exhaust camshaft, new valve springs, a new clutch, and a new exhaust.
The GSX-S1000 has in store an advanced electronic package called the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS). It includes features such as the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS) that allows the rider to select one of two engine control maps, an updated Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), traction control, a bi-directional Quick Shift System, and an easy start system and low RPM assist.
In terms of looks, it comes in the traditional metallic triton blue, a new mechanical matt grey, and a stealthy gloss black. It also sports some textured radiator shrouds, MotoGP-inspired winglets, and side panels that feature a camo design.
The GSX-S1000 will be sold worldwide, starting with Europe from June 2021. The new model can be pre-ordered for the price of £10,999/ $15,257.
