Mr. Regular Says the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Isn't a Great Daily Driver

If you’re in the market for a 4Runner with maximum off-road capability from the factory, the TRD Pro is the specification for you. There are, however, a few problems with it. First of all, let’s talk about the price. 11 photos



Brian does wax lyrical about off-road ventures in the TRD Pro because the Fox suspension makes the ride surprisingly comfortable off the beaten path. But if you’re looking to buy a brand-new 4Runner to use mostly for daily driving on the pavement, the Limited trim level is more adequate.



Introduced in 2009 for the 2010 model year, the



Offered with rear-wheel drive as standard and a full-time 4WD system with a center differential, the 4Runner shows its age in terms of engine and transmission. Customers will have to make do with a five-speed automatic in the day and age of 10-speed boxes. As for the six-cylinder powerplant, the 1GR-FE can trace its roots back to 2002 when it offered VVT-I instead of Dual VVT-i for both the intake and exhaust camshafts.



Going forward, things will change for the better with the introduction of the TNGA-F platform that will underpin mid- and full-size trucks and utilities from Toyota and Lexus. The 4Runner will undoubtedly receive this vehicle architecture in a few years’ time, and if we’re lucky, the Japanese automaker may offer a V6 engine with hybrid assistance for more efficiency.



